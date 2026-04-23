Ireland make one change for Six Nations trip to France

SCOTT BEMAND HAS made just one change to his Ireland team for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations meeting with France in Clermont [KO 8.10pm, Virgin Media Two].

The sole change to the starting XV from last weekend’s defeat of Italy sees Dorothy Wall named in the second row, as Ruth Campbell moves to the bench.

Eilís Cahill replaces Sadhbh McGrath among the replacements in a settled 23 from the nine-try win in Galway.

Our team to face France on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/2EKDI5lJcw — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 23, 2026

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The backline is unchanged for Saturday’s showdown at Stade Marcel-Michelin, with Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons and last week’s debutant Robyn O’Connor continuing in the back three, while Aoife Dalton and Nancy McGillivray get the nod in midfield once again. The half-back partnership of Emily Lane and Dannah O’Brien remains, at scum-half and out-half respectively.

Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Linda Djougang are named as Ireland’s starting front row for the third game in succession, while Wall joins Fiona Tuite in the second row.

The rest of the pack remains unchanged, with Brittany Hogan at blindside flanker, captain Erin King at openside and Aoife Wafer the number eight.

Campbell, Cahill, Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd and Sam Monaghan are the forward replacements available to Bemand, with Katie Whelan, Eve Higgins and Anna McGann the backline options.

Ireland:

15. Stacey Flood (26 caps)

14. Béibhinn Parsons (33)

13. Aoife Dalton (30)

12. Nancy McGillivray (5)

11. Robyn O’Connor (1)

10. Dannah O’Brien (32)

9. Emily Lane (22)

1. Ellena Perry (6)

2. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald (51)

3. Linda Djougang (54)

4. Dorothy Wall (39)

5. Fiona Tuite (22)

6. Brittany Hogan (40)

7. Erin King (9) – captain

8. Aoife Wafer (18)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (42)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (21)

18. Eilís Cahill (1)

19. Ruth Campbell (14)

20. Sam Monaghan (28)

21. Katie Whelan (2)

22. Eve Higgins (34)

23. Anna McGann (16)

- Updated 11.12am