Former Chelsea captain John Terry worried about club after Liam Rosenior sacking

FORMER CHELSEA CAPTAIN John Terry admitted he is worried about the future of the club after head coach Liam Rosenior was sacked after only 106 days.

The Blues are without a manager for the second time this season after Rosenior was given only 23 matches following his appointment in January.

The former Hull and Strasbourg boss signed a six-and-a-half-year deal in January but Chelsea have slumped since, most recently in a 3-0 defeat to Brighton, after losing five league games in a row without scoring for the first time in 114 years.

Calum McFarlane will take charge until the end of the season, starting with Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds.

“I sit here worrying tonight about what is going to happen with our football club,” Terry said on his official TikTok account.

John Terry enjoyed a trophy-ladened career at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA).

“Looking at us needing a manager after the weekend, I’m not sure when ownership are going to make a decision and bring a new manager in.

“Is a real top manager going to come to Chelsea Football Club at the moment in the position we are in? Can’t buy players, looking like we are going to have to sell potentially and that will be our best players, which is always tough.

“We will not be playing in European football, I hope I am wrong.

“Really, really frustrated and worried more importantly. I feel the anger, feel the frustration of the Chelsea supporters.

“But listen, I’ve seen 17 managers in my era come and go as Chelsea captain. What the players have to do is just get together and really focus on the weekend’s game and forget about all the noise around and everything.

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Liam Rosenior was sacked following Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA).

“We have a massive game, it is really difficult, but also really easy to do as players to forget the noise and focus on what’s ahead of you and that is the Leeds game at the weekend.

“We’ve seen this time and time and time again, but maybe the future isn’t as clear as we’ve always seen.”

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was “shocked” to learn of Rosenior’s sacking but believes the club’s hands were tied.

“I am shocked. I didn’t expect it to happen this soon,” said Hasselbaink, reacting on Sky Sports News. “I know that he was under pressure because, look, Chelsea is a big club, expect to win.

“It hasn’t happened before, or it (has been a long time) that they haven’t scored in five games, so the stats are not in his favour.

“But then still, because he’s been not that long at Chelsea, I would have thought that they would give him a little bit more time.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink admitted he was a ‘little bit surprised’ by the decision (John Walton/PA).

“I am a little bit surprised, but then on the other hand I’m not because it’s football. The shirt is heavy, the supporters are used to winning a lot of trophies, used to seeing the team competing week in and week out.

“The (Brighton) game was poor.”

Speaking on talkSPORT’s The Sports Bar on Tuesday night, Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy said: “That was absolutely turgid. Disgusting. And do you know what? It’s getting worse.”

He continued: “I think it’s the worst performance I’ve ever seen, and I’ve played in a few, from a Chelsea side.

“I genuinely can’t think of a worse performance than that. I cannot think of a worse, (more) gutless, spineless performance.”