Soccer academies Football can unite Ireland, but the hard work to build its future starts here

THERE is arguably no greater unifying force in Ireland than our national football teams.

Football can take us from the absolute peaks of delight, like Troy Parrott’s toe-poked Miracle of Budapest, to the depths of disappointment that we know all too well recently in Prague.

It brings whole communities together. Indeed, in the Dáil recently, politicians, across all parties, had a positive three-and-a-half-hour debate on the future of the game here.

The spirit in which the contributions were made stands in stark contrast to many of the other debates we have on the floor of the House.

That reflects the fact that sport, and football in particular, brings out the best in everyone and brings people together.

Building academy strength

We are committed to increasing participation in Irish sport, with a policy goal to make Ireland the fittest nation in Europe by 2040. In the Budget, €3 million was allocated to the FAI to support League of Ireland (LOI) academies to help develop the stars of the future.

Of course, Brexit has thrown up countless challenges over the past decade, including how we approach youth development. We can no longer wave goodbye to our best and brightest, sending them to UK clubs like Liverpool or Manchester United for training. Now we must take responsibility ourselves. And that is our intention.

Progress has been made to date in relation to the LOI Academy investment, with a strong response from across the football community. The FAI has received almost 300 applications for the roles of Academy Director and Head of Academy Coaching in clubs. This reflects both the scale of interest and the growing confidence in the LOI Academy system.

Ireland soccer fans watching the national men's team in their recent World Cup game. Rolling News Rolling News

Following the initial screening process, 50 applicants were shortlisted for the Academy Director roles and 74 applicants for the Head of Academy Coaching roles. From this highly competitive process, 24 were successfully appointed to the Academy Director Panel and 32 candidates to the Head of Academy Coaching Panel.

It is particularly encouraging to note that a significant proportion of applicants are young Irish coaches who have previously had to pursue opportunities abroad due to the limited domestic football industry.

This investment in League of Ireland academies is now providing a credible pathway for these individuals to return home and build their careers within Irish football. Panels have now been formally communicated to eligible League of Ireland clubs, many of whom have already commenced their own recruitment processes using these panels.

This represents an important step in strengthening the overall academy structure and ensuring a consistent, high-quality approach to talent development across the league.

The first appointees will be in position before the end of this month, with others coming on stream throughout the year.

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However, there is one area of concern. While the Girls in Green are performing admirably on the field – most notably against Poland last week – it is not translating into coaching roles. The number of female applicants across both roles was low, with a total of six applications received, representing approximately 2% of the overall applicant pool.

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The FAI emailed more than 40 potential female candidates from their Coach Education data, notifying them of the positions. They also contacted 200-plus former senior internationals about the roles.

A Republic of Ireland team group photo ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027. Alamy Live News. Alamy Live News.

Since then, the association has engaged with Sport Ireland on this matter and has provided feedback gathered from potential candidates who chose not to apply.

This is crucial in order to better understand the barriers that may still exist.

While it is encouraging that one female applicant was successfully appointed to the Academy Director Panel, this remains an area that requires focused attention.

Bringing clubs along

The FAI has also put in place a training programme for clubs to ensure they fully understand both the requirements and the expectations associated with delivering recruitment processes to the highest possible standard. This investment in capacity building has enhanced the quality and consistency of recruitment practices across clubs.

Not only that, but it has also strengthened the overall foundations of the wider football ecosystem, embedding better governance and professionalism at the club level.

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Alongside the recruitment process, the FAI has developed a robust and comprehensive grant agreement framework, which sets out clear conditions for funding, including performance milestones, reporting requirements and governance standards.

It ensures that public funding is subject to strong oversight, with clear accountability at the club level and mechanisms in place to monitor delivery and intervene where necessary. A safeguard like this is crucial for the government and ensures that investment will translate into measurable outcomes.

Future of Irish soccer

I am confident that the measures being implemented by the FAI will leave a lasting impact on the growth of the game nationwide.

While the €3million investment in LOI academies is aimed at helping develop the next Katie McCabe, Caoimhin Kelleher or Chiedozie Ogbene, across the board, we need to do more for the grassroots.

We need more coaches to train the kids. We need more astro pitches on which they can play. And we need better facilities where boys and girls can get changed.

These past months, I have been travelling across Ireland to inform clubs and sporting organisations about the next round of the Community Sport Facilities Fund (CSFF) – previously known as the Capital Sports Grants programme – which will open this summer. The CSFF provides financial support for the development or refurbishment of sports facilities and the provision of essential sports equipment.

This round of funding will particularly help target areas and sports that have been under-invested in over the years. There is much work to do, but the future of Irish football is bright.

Charlie McConalogue is a Fianna Fáil TD for Donegal, and is Minister of State at the Department of Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport with special responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy.

Written by Charlie McConalogue and posted on TheJournal.ie