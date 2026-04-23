'I'd love to go to a World Cup. That's a massive goal of mine'

WHEN CALVIN NASH dove into the right corner to score for Munster early on against Benetton last weekend, it felt particularly good.

The 28-year-old was dotting down for just the second time in a season that has been full of frustration.

“I was screaming at Nanks [Alex Nankivell], so I was delighted he gave me the ball now,” says Nash with a smile.

“I saw him do the pump and I was like, ‘If you don’t pass me this ball, I’m going to be in his ear now.’ No, I was delighted. I just want a few more tries this year and I’ll be happy.”

Last weekend was only the eighth appearance of the season for Nash, whose new two-year contract with Munster was officially confirmed this week.

Having played for Ireland twice off the bench against Georgia and Portugal last summer, Nash put down “a proper good pre-season” and felt fantastic coming into this campaign.

But he hurt his shoulder early in his seasonal bow against Edinburgh last October, somehow managing to complete the full 80 minutes despite not being able to lift his arm. A few months on the sidelines followed.

He made his comeback at the turn of the year but was then hit by a “double whammy” as he re-injured his shoulder and suffered a concussion against Toulon in January.

Another stint out of action followed before his next comeback, only for Nash to suffer a second concussion during Munster’s defeat to the Bulls in South Africa last month.

“It was so tough,” says Nash. “I thought not being selected and stuff was tough when I was younger, but this was a whole different thing.

Nash after last weekend's win in Benetton. Roberto Bregani / INPHO Roberto Bregani / INPHO / INPHO

“I was questioning, ‘Am I actually doing everything?’ It’s weird how your mind works. You kind of go, ‘Am I good enough now to get back into the team?’

Advertisement

“It was probably the toughest thing to stay positive, even when I just kept getting setbacks. But yeah, we’re here now, feel positive, feel good.”

Munster’s sports psychologist, Cathal Sheridan, was important in guiding Nash through the tricky challenge of continuing to bounce back from the injuries.

Nash had found himself slipping into a negative mindset where he’d even be waking up, seeing bad weather out the window, and immediately allowing that to bother him.

Sheridan would never try to correct Nash’s thoughts, but rather help him to reframe things.

“There were times where I was just like, ‘Oh my God, rugby is like killing me, what am I doing?’” says Nash.

“And he was just like, ‘Yeah, it’s OK to think that way, but if you wrote that down on a page and read it back to yourself, would you agree with it?’ For me, I was kind of like, there’s not a chance, this is your dream job. He was really good with that.

“I’ve been lucky with injuries the last few years, but this year has obviously been mental, so it was good that I didn’t spiral too much.”

As he dealt with the challenge of his injuries, there was a little concern in Nash’s mind about his future with Munster.

His contract negotiations took place back in February.

“It probably was playing on my mind a good bit, especially with how the knocks went,” says Nash.

“I felt coming into the year, you don’t really worry about it. I felt I had an unbelievable pre-season and I just know if I’m playing at my best and I’m healthy, I’ll be good.

Nash playing for Ireland against Georgia last summer. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“And then it was knock after knock, and I was kind of like, ‘Oh God,’ and that kind of plays in your mind.”

But he has been a key man with Munster for years now, he’s a 14-cap Ireland international, and the province were naturally keen to keep him.

Despite Nash having signed his extension in February, there were a few rumours about his future recently.

“I had some lad asking me was I going to Connacht, and I was like, ‘No, as far as I know, I’m not going to Connacht, no,’” says Nash with a smile.

“I heard the Gloucester one as well. Well, I don’t know… I didn’t get any offers anyway!”

Nash loves playing for his native province, while his Ireland ambitions remain as strong as ever.

He was injured for this season’s November Tests and the Six Nations, meaning he couldn’t force his way back into Andy Farrell’s plans. The likes of Robert Baloucoune and Tommy O’Brien have made progress on the wing for Ireland in those windows.

But Nash is keen to push back into the mix if he can play well for Munster.

“Yeah, I’d love to go to a World Cup,” he says. “That’s a massive goal of mine. I missed out the last time.

“But for me, it’s just staying healthy and just putting my best foot forward for Munster and then whatever happens happens. Obviously, I want to be competitive and I’m in quite a competitive position at the moment.

“There’s a lot of lads going very well, so I’m aware of that but I just need to get my own stuff right and see what happens.”

Nash will ideally have a strong end-of-season run with Munster and grab a place in Ireland’s squad for the Nations Championship trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer, but he’s just focused on the red jersey.

“It’s obviously in the back of my mind, but I really just feel like how much time that I’ve been out, I just want to have a strong finish to the year, and whatever happens, happens.

“I just really want to put my best foot forward with Munster and get my confidence proper back up again playing rugby.”