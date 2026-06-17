The 24 hours that sum up the emotion and stardust of this World Cup

EVEN WITH THE New England sun blazing off the tarmac on Highway 1, the large orange sign with blue trimming instantly catches the eye.

Blondie’s Barbecue looks like it might be the place to be. It has white paint, pale blue panelling and red-tiled roof. There are three canopies being set up near the edge of the forestry and flags of countries taking part in the World Cup lining one of the fences.

Pulled Pork.

Ribs.

Brisket.

Cold Beer.

This could be a little slice of the American Dream.

Oh, and parking will cost $100.

We’re still a few miles out from Boston Stadium but beginning to sense civilisation around Walpole.

A little further on at Hercules Plaza, with cars and buses continuing to whizz past, a little girl is selling homemade bracelets under the watchful eye of her mother.

Iraq fans are beginning to emerge by the outside of the metal crash barriers, their flags flowing in the air behind them. As they make their way in the direction of the ground, Norway supporters are soon intertwined.

The parking fee increases to $140 at the nearby McDonald’s. No nuggets are included.

Advertisement

State police line the roads, and up at the Roadman Collison Repair Centre Norway fans have been made welcome on a grass verge that also has a couple of merchandise stalls.

Everything feels like an extra effort. Not a surprise given the cost of a return trip on the train is $80, four times the price when the New England Patriots play in the NFL. The bus express service is more expensive again at $95, but at least your return trip to the city is included, and you won’t need to walk the grass verges in the dark like so many fans were by 10pm after Norway beat Iraq 4-1.

Pico Lopes (left) in action against Spain on Monday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Less than 24 hours earlier, The 42 was in Atlanta for Cape Verde’s historic 0-0 draw with Spain and the contrast could not have been starker. You could walk to the Atlanta Stadium for downtown in 10 minutes and, like Pico Lopes’ parents, Carlos and Judy, you could stroll back to your hotel for a quiet cup of tea to relax.

No such luck in Boston, or Foxborough to be precise.

But still the people came, 63,106 of them. They began to filter into the stadium at 3pm, just in time to watch Senegal-France kick off further down the east coast in New Jersey/New York.

This was the first part of a trilogy to excite so many: Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all in action in successive games on the same day.

The 42 was meandering through the open concourses as fans mixed and traded stories. It was during that first game, in between Mbappe’s two goals which took him to 14 in total for the World Cup, that one Iraqi supporter made a beeline for a bar with her husband and insisted she was ready to start drinking tequila.

Ayman Hussein (centre) got his side level but they faded soon after. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ban is a mother of four – aged between 19 and 26 – and flew from Detroit where she grew up after her parents left Tel-Kaif for Baghdad before eventually heading for the States in the 1980s.

“My kids are first generation and I wanted to come here for my father who died 10 years ago,” she says.

“He was a diehard Iraqi soccer fan. I am a Christian, I am Catholic. I’m going to cry [during the anthem], I cried earlier. This is huge, this is huge for us.”

Her husband, Khaldoon, was two when he arrived in 1969. He’s originally from Baghdad but is life has been in northern Michigan for as long as he can remember.

Even though Haaland lived up to expectations in part two of that deadly trilogy it was hard not to think of Ban and Khaldoon when Iraq scored their only goal through Ayman Hussein.

Related Reads 'It is a history that will remain forever' - Pico Lopes' parents speak of pride at World Cup heroics Tunisia coach becomes first in World Cup history to be sacked after one game Inside Pico Lopes' day of glory with Cape Verde: Ray Houghton embrace and video call with Shamrock Rovers' teammates

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring against Iraq. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The veteran striker is someone who has endured horrific personal loss. His father was in the Iraqi army and murdered by Al-Qaeda in 2008, when his son was just 12. His brother also went missing soon afterwards, kidnapped and presumed dead.

A goal in a World Cup will not feel like a consolation for a player who has overcome so much just to be able to represent his country on this stage.

It won’t ease grief or heal pain, but it will bring pride and honour. Single moments of joy that might not earn three points can still feel more precious and poignant.

In that moment, when he headed home a powerful equaliser, Hussein was able to celebrate for his family and his country.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ban and Khaldoon would have done the same, so even as they left Boston Stadium cursing the instincts of Haaland, there will still cause for appreciation.

Heading back to downtown Boston to try and pay homage to Lionel Messi by simply cranking our necks and watching a television in a bar did not feel an appropriate form of worship.

The 42 missed his first goal two goals as a traffic jam and Wi-Fi signal jam combined for total frustration.

Watching him caress that strike into the corner for his hat-trick to join Miroslav Klose at the top of the tournament’s goalscoring charts on 16 brings another element of history to this edition.

In the space of 24 hours we witnessed the latest chapter of Pico Lopes’ Cape Verde love story play out and three of the most famous names in the game sprinkle their stardust on this World Cup.

The Iraq story adds another layer of emotion to a tournament that is capturing the imagination.