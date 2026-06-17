IRELAND HAVE NARROWLY missed out on securing a place in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup following a 3-3 draw against South Africa in Pool B.
Daragh Walsh pounced and fired the ball home for the opening goal to give Ireland the lead after five minutes. Ben Nelson came close to adding a second for Ireland, but his effort was kept out.
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South Africa then equalised in the 25th minute when Hans Neethling’s cross bobbled off an Ireland stick and Kenton Melville bunted the ball into goal. They were in front after 36 minutes after a low flick from Carlon Mentoor.
Nelson then brought the sides back level after smashing a reverse-sticks shot to set up a grandstand finish.
With two minutes remaining, South Africa a penalty corner and Calvin Davis powered a drag-flick into goal to push them into a 3-2 lead.
Ireland produced one final surge and managed to equalise again when Nelson struck again to finish a rebound from a penalty corner with 90 seconds to go.
However, it wasn’t enough as Ireland were unable to find a winner and will now prepare to face the fourth-place side in Pool A on Friday afternoon in the 5/8 play-offs.
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Ireland narrowly miss out on FIH Hockey Nations Cup semi-finals after South Africa thriller
South Africa 3
Ireland 3
IRELAND HAVE NARROWLY missed out on securing a place in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup following a 3-3 draw against South Africa in Pool B.
Daragh Walsh pounced and fired the ball home for the opening goal to give Ireland the lead after five minutes. Ben Nelson came close to adding a second for Ireland, but his effort was kept out.
South Africa then equalised in the 25th minute when Hans Neethling’s cross bobbled off an Ireland stick and Kenton Melville bunted the ball into goal. They were in front after 36 minutes after a low flick from Carlon Mentoor.
Nelson then brought the sides back level after smashing a reverse-sticks shot to set up a grandstand finish.
With two minutes remaining, South Africa a penalty corner and Calvin Davis powered a drag-flick into goal to push them into a 3-2 lead.
Ireland produced one final surge and managed to equalise again when Nelson struck again to finish a rebound from a penalty corner with 90 seconds to go.
However, it wasn’t enough as Ireland were unable to find a winner and will now prepare to face the fourth-place side in Pool A on Friday afternoon in the 5/8 play-offs.
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FIH Hockey Nations Cup Hockey Ireland Hockey just short South Africa Hockey