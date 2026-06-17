Three-goal Austria get the better of World Cup first-timers Jordan

Austria 3

Jordan 1

AUSTRIA WERE GIVEN a scare by World Cup debutants Jordan on Tuesday before securing a 3-1 win rounded off by a penalty in added time from veteran forward Marko Arnautovic.

🇦🇹 1-0 🇯🇴



Take a bow Romano Schmid



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/lh4E9sxX95 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 17, 2026

The Austrians went ahead at Levi’s Stadium near San Francisco when Romano Schmid produced a brilliant opening goal, smashing in a shot from distance.

Advertisement

Jordan never stopped chasing the game and Ali Olwan’s glancing header nearly put them level before he scored the first World Cup goal in his country’s history — and it was worth the wait.

🇦🇹 1-1 🇯🇴



WHAT A STRIKE. Jordans Ali Iyad Ali Olwan brings the sides back level



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/NDM9hRS8yG — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 17, 2026

He cut in and directed a superb right-footed shot Austria ‘keeper past Alexander Schlager and off the post.

But Austria regained the lead in the 76th minute thanks to an own goal from Yazan al-Arab before 37-year-old former West Ham man Arnautovic added a stoppage-time penalty to make the game safe.

🇦🇹 2-1 🇯🇴



Austria back in front after Arnautovic forces an own goal!



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/289pQriLhV — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 17, 2026

Related Reads The 24 hours that sum up the emotion and stardust of this World Cup Messi hat-trick launches Argentina's World Cup defence and equals all-time record

🇦🇹 3-1 🇯🇴



Marko Arnautovic dispatches calmly from the spot to put Austria 3-1 up after a VAR check for handball.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/rUnZ2qFIZH — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 17, 2026

More to follow…

– © AFP 2026

****