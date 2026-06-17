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Three-goal Austria get the better of World Cup first-timers Jordan
Austria 3
Jordan 1
AUSTRIA WERE GIVEN a scare by World Cup debutants Jordan on Tuesday before securing a 3-1 win rounded off by a penalty in added time from veteran forward Marko Arnautovic.
The Austrians went ahead at Levi’s Stadium near San Francisco when Romano Schmid produced a brilliant opening goal, smashing in a shot from distance.
Jordan never stopped chasing the game and Ali Olwan’s glancing header nearly put them level before he scored the first World Cup goal in his country’s history — and it was worth the wait.
He cut in and directed a superb right-footed shot Austria ‘keeper past Alexander Schlager and off the post.
But Austria regained the lead in the 76th minute thanks to an own goal from Yazan al-Arab before 37-year-old former West Ham man Arnautovic added a stoppage-time penalty to make the game safe.
More to follow…
– © AFP 2026
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