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Austria players celebrate after Marko Arnautovic scores. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Three-goal Austria get the better of World Cup first-timers Jordan

Veteran forward Marko Arnautovic rounded off Austria’s win from the penalty spot.
7.27am, 17 Jun 2026

Austria 3

Jordan 1

AUSTRIA WERE GIVEN a scare by World Cup debutants Jordan on Tuesday before securing a 3-1 win rounded off by a penalty in added time from veteran forward Marko Arnautovic.

The Austrians went ahead at Levi’s Stadium near San Francisco when Romano Schmid produced a brilliant opening goal, smashing in a shot from distance.

Jordan never stopped chasing the game and Ali Olwan’s glancing header nearly put them level before he scored the first World Cup goal in his country’s history — and it was worth the wait.

He cut in and directed a superb right-footed shot Austria ‘keeper past Alexander Schlager and off the post.

But Austria regained the lead in the 76th minute thanks to an own goal from Yazan al-Arab before 37-year-old former West Ham man Arnautovic added a stoppage-time penalty to make the game safe.

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More to follow…

– © AFP 2026

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