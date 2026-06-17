Shamrock Rovers and Derry City learn potential second round European opponents

THE PATH FOR Irish clubs to reach the European group stages has become clearer with the second qualifying round draws.

If Shamrock Rovers advance past Maltese champions Floriana in the first round of Champions League qualifiers, they will meet either FC Ararat-Armenia or Riga FC from Latvia.

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The second-round winners will advance to the third and penultimate qualifying round. The losers will be transferred to the Europa League third qualifying round.

In the Europa League, should Derry City overcome CSKA Sofia, they will face either Azerbaijani giants Qarabag or Icelandic second-tier side Vestri, who claimed the national cup last year.

The Candystripes also have the security blanket of at least a second-round tie in Conference League qualifying due to the League of Ireland’s improved record in European competitions in recent seasons.

As well as Derry, Shelbourne and Bohemians will learn their potential Conference League second qualifying round opponents in this afternoon’s draw, which takes place at 1pm.