Munster to visit Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle in pre-season

MUNSTER ARE SET for a pre-season reunion with Ronan O’Gara as the Reds announced an August fixture away to La Rochelle.

The record-setting fly-half turned coach will welcome his old side to the Stade Marcel Deflandre for their first pre-season fixture ahead of the 2026/27 season on Friday, 28 August (kick-off: 7.30pm).

On Monday, Munster announced another pre-season friendly against Leicester Tigers at Virgin Media Park on Friday, 18 September (7.15pm).

The game in France will see the clubs face off for the first time since their Champions Cup round of 16 clash in April 2025.

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Jack Crowley was the match-winner that day with his late drop-goal helping Munster to a 25-24 win.

The clubs have met twice before in pre-season games in 2011 and 2012, with La Rochelle winning both fixtures.

La Rochelle finished sixth in the Top14 after winning 15 of their 26 league encounters before an away defeat to Stade Francais in the knock-out stages brought an end to their campaign.

Munster exited the URC after a quarter-final defeat to the Bulls, following a campaign that saw them finish fifth with 11 wins from 18.

Pre-Season Fixtures

Friday, 28 August

La Rochelle v Munster, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 7.30pm

Friday, 18 September

Munster v Leicester Tigers, Virgin Media Park, 7.15pm

https://www.the42.ie/munster-leicester-friendly-7071605-Jun2026/