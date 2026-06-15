Munster to host Leicester Tigers in Cork pre-season friendly

MUNSTER WILL PLAY Leicester Tigers in a pre-season friendly in Cork in September.

The game will be played on Friday, 18 September at Musgrave Park (7.15pm kick off), the province have announced.

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Munster begin their URC season on Saturday, 26 September when they take on Glasgow at Thomond Park.

Leicester were narrowly beaten away to Northampton Saints on Saturday in the semi-finals of the Prem after finishing fourth in the table with 12 wins in 18 fixtures.

They were knocked out of the Champions Cup by eventual champions Bordeaux-Begles in France at the Round of 16 stage.

Match tickets are available here with a family pack of four tickets available from €40.