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Munster's Craig Casey.

Munster to host Leicester Tigers in Cork pre-season friendly

Province will take on the English side a week before their URC campaign begins.
4.49pm, 15 Jun 2026

MUNSTER WILL PLAY Leicester Tigers in a pre-season friendly in Cork in September. 

The game will be played on Friday, 18 September at Musgrave Park (7.15pm kick off), the province have announced. 

Munster begin their URC season on Saturday, 26 September when they take on Glasgow at Thomond Park. 

Leicester were narrowly beaten away to Northampton Saints on Saturday in the semi-finals of the Prem after finishing fourth in the table with 12 wins in 18 fixtures.

They were knocked out of the Champions Cup by eventual champions Bordeaux-Begles in France at the Round of 16 stage.

Match tickets are available here with a family pack of four tickets available from €40.

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