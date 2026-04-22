Leeds snatch last-gasp equaliser at Bournemouth to move to brink of safety

Leeds United 2

Bournemouth 2

SUBSTITUTE SEAN LONGSTAFF volleyed a last-gasp equaliser as Leeds edged closer to Premier League safety by twice coming from behind to dent Bournemouth’s European push with a 2-2 draw.

Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, Daniel Farke’s side moved on to 40 points – nine clear of the relegation zone – after Longstaff lashed home in the seventh minute of added time at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth were seconds away from climbing to sixth place in the table following an 86th-minute goal from Rayan after James Hill’s own goal cancelled out Junior Kroupi’s opener.