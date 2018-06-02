Major boost to Germany's World Cup bid as Neuer returns

AFTER AN eight-month injury lay off Manuel Neuer will pull on the Germany No.1 shirt on Saturday when they take on Austria in a World Cup warm up match.

The Bayern Munich stopper, a key man in Germanyâ€™s succesful 2014 World Cup campaign, broke a foot and had been doubtful for the Russia 2018 finals.

More to follow

Â© â€“ AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!