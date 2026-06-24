Ireland in danger of relegation after late defeat to China

IRELAND SUFFERED A late 2-1 defeat to China today in their second of four matches in Berlin’s FIH Hockey Pro League stage.

Gareth Grundie’s side enjoyed the perfect start, as captain Sarah Hawkshaw crashed a reverse strike into the bottom corner after only 15 seconds.

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Sarah Torrans and Caoimhe Perdue threatened to add to Ireland’s tally thereafter.

But China gradually became more dominant and were level shortly before half-time from a penalty corner.

Yang Liu’s deflected effort beat Irish goalkeeper Elizabeth Murphy for the all-important equaliser.

For much of the remainder of the contest, Ireland were able to withstand mounting Chinese pressure as they sought to secure a much-needed draw.

However, with two minutes remaining, Zhong Jiaqi scored the winner, reacting sharply to a crash ball and producing a looped finish over Murphy.

The result leaves Ireland in eighth place in the standings, two points above England in the relegation zone with two games remaining.

They next play hosts Germany in their penultimate fixture on 26 June at 7.30pm Irish time.