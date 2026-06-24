Switzerland beat Canada to top group as co-hosts fail to seal home last-32 match

Switzerland 2

Canada 1

BREEL EMBOLO HELPED to dash co-hosts Canada’s hopes of a last-32 clash on home soil as unbeaten Switzerland clinched top spot in Group B with a 2-1 victory in Vancouver.

The Rennes frontman set up both Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi after the break as the Swiss ensured they will return to the same venue in the knockout stage despite substitute Promise David’s reply.

Jesse Marsch’s side, who finished above Bosnia and Herzegovina by virtue of their head-to-head record, face a trip to Los Angeles.

The Swiss should have been ahead within 11 minutes when Embolo was played in behind defender Richie Laryea, only to see his shot blocked by keeper Maxime Crepeau before Manzambi’s follow-up was repelled by Derek Cornelius.

Canada frontman Cyle Larin was equally wasteful two minutes later, although an offside flag belatedly spared his blushes, but he did significantly better after running on to Jonathan David’s 33rd-minute pass, forcing a solid save from Gregor Kobel with a curling right-foot attempt.

Kobel clawed away Ali Ahmed’s strike at his near post after he had been picked out by Jonathan David, who later lashed a left-foot shot wide, with four minutes of what proved to be a goalless first half remaining.

🇨🇭 1-0 🇨🇦



Switzerland lead Canada after a swift Ruben Vargas goal at the start of the second half



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/5seCJoQr2L — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 24, 2026

However, the game exploded into life within 40 seconds of the restart when Embolo smuggled the ball away from full-back Alistair Johnston on the Swiss right and crossed to the far post, where Vargas blasted past Crepeau at his near post.

The Canada keeper was culpable as Murat Yakin’s men extended their lead with 57 minutes gone, allowing Manzambi’s shot to squirm from his grasp after Embolo had held the ball up and laid it into his run.

🇨🇭 2-0 🇨🇦



The Swiss double their lead as Breel Embolo tees up the impressive Johan Manzambi



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/K6qKigZwz8 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 24, 2026

Promise David gave his side hope with 14 minutes remaining when he dispatched Nathan Saliba’s fine cross emphatically past Kobel, but Johnston was unable to direct his header past the keeper deep into stoppage time.

Advertisement

🇨🇭 2-1 🇨🇦



Promise David with the finish for Canada after an obscene piece of skill from Nathan Saliba!



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/BseCgID7G2 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 24, 2026

*****

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3

Qatar 1

Kerim Alajbegovic celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Teenager Kerim Alajbegovic’s stunning strike set Bosnia and Herzegovina on their way to a 3-1 Group B win over Qatar which leaves them on course to reach the knock-out phase of the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Alajbegovic fired Bosnia in front in the 29th minute and Salman Al-Brake’s own goal soon doubled the advantage. Assan Al-Haydos pulled one back before the break but substitute Ermin Mahmic struck to seal a victory which puts Bosnia in a strong position to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

Bosnia made their intentions clear as Ermedin Demirovic and Ivan Sunjic tested Mahmud Abunada inside the opening three minutes before Alajbegovic put them ahead with one of the goals of the tournament so far.

The 18-year-old, cutting in from the left, beat two defenders before hitting a rising right-footed shot into the roof of Abunada’s net.

🇧🇦 1-0 🇶🇦



What a goal! Kerim Alabegovic spanks one in from the edge of the area after a jinking run. He's only 18...



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/u9CUOKGrvx — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 24, 2026

Five minutes later Bosnia led 2-0, albeit in less spectacular fashion, as Edin Dzeko’s attempted cross deflected off Al-Brake to beat Abunada.

Dzeko, making his 150th appearance for Bosnia, could have killed it moments later when he beat the offside trap only to see his strike come back off a post, and Qatar made the most of the let-off.

Within four minutes they were back in it as a low cross found Edmilson Junior in all sorts of space and he squared the ball for Al-Haydos to prod in. They could have been level at the break as Pedro Miguel’s low strike hit a post in first-half stoppage time.

Both sides had good chances in the second half, with Akram Afif firing into the side-netting and Alajbegovic going close to a second, but with 12 minutes left Qatar failed to clear a corner and Mahmic pounced to score from close range, sparking huge celebrations and sending Qatar home.

*****