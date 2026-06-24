Confirmed: Australian playmaker Will Harrison signs for Munster

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Australian playmaker Will Harrison on a one-year deal.

As reported on The 42 last week, the 26-year-old, who is not Irish-qualified, will join for next season.

The former Waratahs man, who can play at out-half, fullback, or centre, has spent the last two seasons in Japan with the Hanazono Kintetsu Liners.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining such a proud province. From my first conversations with the club, it felt like a place I wanted to be,” said Harrison.

“Munster has a rich history and a passionate supporter base, and it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to be part of that.

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“I’m looking forward to getting over to Ireland, meeting the players, staff, and supporters, and working hard every day to contribute in any way I can to the success of the team.”

A former Australian Schoolboys captain, Harrison became the youngest-ever player to debut for the Waratahs at out-half against the Crusaders in 2020 and quickly earned a call-up to the Wallabies squad.

The previous year, he led the Australia U20s to the Junior World Championship final and started at out-half as they were narrowly beaten by France in the decider.

Harrison’s progress was severely hampered, with back-to-back serious knee injuries meaning he spent almost two full years on the sidelines.

While he eventually returned to the Waratahs’ number 10 shirt after that agonising time out of the game, his upward trajectory in Australian rugby had been halted.

He went on to score 257 points in 38 appearances for the Waratahs before making the move to Japan in 2024.

The Australian mostly featured at out-half in his first season there, competing with Quade Cooper, but the arrival of Springboks playmaker Manie Libbok meant that Harrison was either at fullback or in a bench role for Kintetsu this season.

Harrison is a non-Irish-qualified player, but Munster had space for signings in this regard after the confirmed exits of Springboks lock Jean Kleyn and South African wing Thaakir Abrahams this summer.

General manager Ian Costello said: “We are delighted that Will has made the decision to join Munster.

“As a left-footed playmaker we feel he will add more balance to the squad and his ability to play across the backline is a real point of difference.

“Highly regarded from a young age, Will has battled through some challenges. We have been impressed with his character, his dedication, and his ambition to play at the very highest level of the game.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome to Will and look forward to him contributing to a successful season at the club.”