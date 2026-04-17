Sam Prendergast entering intriguing 'contender' phase of his career

A BOXER WHO is elevated to world-champion status by one of the sanctioning bodies without fighting for the title will be besmirched by detractors as a ‘paper champion’, or having ‘won the title via email’ as opposed to earning it by knockout or decision.

Sam Prendergast’s rise to Ireland’s starting out-half berth was viewed through a similar lens from certain quarters, particularly in Munster, where many fans felt their fighter was more worthy of the title vacated by Johnny Sexton at the end of 2023.

Many others, most crucially including Andy Farrell, the sanctioning body in this instance, had a different interpretation of the rankings.

It’s easy to perceive the Ireland head coach’s faith in Prendergast to have been a misjudgement, ultimately. But that is to ignore the reality that Jack Crowley’s form has fluctuated to a considerable degree since 2024, and the fact that Prendergast has enjoyed several excellent outings for Ireland in his young Test career.

Just as a snapshot, take it from somebody without a horse in the race: after Ireland’s hard-fought win over Wales in Cardiff during last year’s Six Nations (this following an excellent performance in victory over Scotland in Murrayfield), former Wales captain Sam Warburton said of Prendergast: “Without putting too much on him, I see a world-class-level 10. You just watch him play and you go, ‘He is Test-level.’”

Warburton went on to choose Prendergast as his starting Lions out-half over Finn Russell, from that juncture at least.

It’s understood that Prendergast himself never bought into such adulation and, in full acknowledgement of his relative lack of Test experience, was even somewhat taken aback by it. An indifferent finish to the season meant that he wound up missing out on Lions selection altogether, but he had never taken it for granted that he would travel, even under the Irish head coach.

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The selection debate around him and Crowley was once prematurely framed as Ireland boasting ‘two great options’ in the position. What has materialised instead is that Farrell has had to choose between a physically robust out-half with a penchant for going off script at inopportune moments, and a slighter 10 whose defence is plainly not at Test-level but whose breadth of pass and instinct for game-management are points of difference.

Farrell has broadly sided with the latter, although easily forgotten is that Crowley usurped Prendergast ahead of November 2025 only to produce a middling performance against the All Blacks in Chicago; and while the blame for Ireland’s woes that day certainly did not lay at the Munster man’s door alone, it felt like the momentum of his imperious display against Leinster at Croke Park weeks earlier had been lost.

But playing for a Munster side shorn of quality, Crowley has since taken probably the largest lead of either man in their two-year race for Ireland’s 10 jersey. Despite routine setbacks at Test level, the Cork man strung together arguably his best three-game sequence for Ireland in the back half of the Six Nations just gone. He’s currently one of only three Munster players — alongside half-back partner Craig Casey and Tadhg Beirne — who seem unencumbered by the reality that he’s playing for a bad team at a province whose institutional dysfunction has been laid bare this week.

To piece together such consistency in those circumstances feels like a significant step forward for the 26-year-old, and it’s the latest testament to his mental fortitude, which, in fairness, has never been questioned.

Prendergast must now prove his own mettle and, in fairness to the Leinster man, his recent stint out in the cold has been more extreme than that which Crowley has ever experienced in his senior career.

The 23-year-old has played less than two hours’ rugby since a poor outing against Italy in Round 2 of the Six Nations, over two months ago.

He was left out of Ireland’s matchday squads for their final three Six Nations games, played all 80 minutes in Leinster’s heavy defeat away to Glasgow in the URC on 21 March, played 34 minutes off the bench against Scarlets a week later, and missed out on selection altogether for Leinster’s Champions Cup last-16 and quarter-final victories over Edinburgh and Sale Sharks respectively.

Harry Byrne’s excellent outings in those latter two fixtures, and the fine form of the more versatile bench option Ciarán Frawley, have seen Prendergast frozen out for the first time in his professional journey. Indeed, it’s difficult to see him forcing his way back into the reckoning for Leinster’s European semi-final at home to Toulon on 2 May, barring injury to the aforementioned.

That Prendergast is currently not quite even the challenger in his own province, but just a contender, is a novel experience. And a more incremental build towards the ultimate goal may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

His start in tonight’s URC interpro away to Ulster is akin to a rankings fight; a chance to climb back up the ladder and put himself into consideration alongside Frawley as a bench option for Toulon, at the very least.

Promisingly for Prendergast, he has already proven himself an impactful sub for Leinster, bringing a gear change off the bench against both Leicester Tigers and Bayonne in the Champions Cup pool stage — games which the eastern province may not have won without his influence.

Jack Crowley has regularly done the same for Ireland, which, along with his ability to cover 15 or 12 at a push, is what kept him a nose ahead of Harry Byrne during the opening two rounds of this year’s Six Nations in which Prendergast was chosen to start. It’s a critical quality in a sport now well-established as a 23-player effort.

The deserving Byrne feels like a locked-in starter for Toulon but Prendergast has a couple of weeks to convince Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber of his potential value in such a fixture. That his impressive introduction against Bayonne in January, as well as more routine recent cameo against Scarlets in the URC, both came at fullback would suggest he remains a very live option in the eyes of his coaches.

A game away to third-placed Ulster for which Leinster have made 13 changes is an intriguing proposition for tonight’s starting out-half. In a game in which the visitors are bound to lack fluidity, there will be an increased onus on the individuality and game-management ability of Prendergast. From that point of view, it feels like the gauntlet has been laid down to him to a degree.

Undeniable is that an out-half who was starting for his country as recently as February certainly possesses sufficient quality that he can still influence Leinster’s season in some shape or form.

If Prendergast is to regain the belt, he’ll have to do it the old-fashioned way. It will be intriguing to see how he navigates that challenge as he enters a new phase of his young career.