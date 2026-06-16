ONE OF THE tournament favourites gets their World Cup campaign underway this evening, as France take on Senegal in New Jersey.
With a glittering array of attacking talent, many fancy France to be involved in the 19 July final, while Senegal (ranked 15th in the world) come into the tournament tipped as a dark horse with the potential to go on a deep run.
Famously, Senegal beat defending champions France 1-0 in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup. Is another upset on the cards today?
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Who will win tonight’s World Cup game – France or Senegal?
ONE OF THE tournament favourites gets their World Cup campaign underway this evening, as France take on Senegal in New Jersey.
With a glittering array of attacking talent, many fancy France to be involved in the 19 July final, while Senegal (ranked 15th in the world) come into the tournament tipped as a dark horse with the potential to go on a deep run.
Famously, Senegal beat defending champions France 1-0 in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup. Is another upset on the cards today?
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