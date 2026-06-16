Leinster used down week to dig into Champions Cup final loss

WITHOUT A GAME to play last week, having already secured their place in the URC final this Friday, Leinster took the chance to dig into their Champions Cup final loss to Bordeaux in Bilbao last month.

They had obviously reflected on that disappointing day at the San Mamés Stadium since, but the fact that they went straight back into URC knock-out action meant Leo Cullen and his side hadn’t been able to dwell on it for too long.

Having already negotiated the quarter-final and semi-final stages of the URC to set up this Friday’s final against the Bulls, Leinster took the time last week to bring back the painful memories of Bilbao in a team meeting.

“When we returned from Bilbao after having that experience, we were straight into a quarter-final, and we didn’t have time to unpack it,” explained forwards coach Robin McBryde.

“Last week was unpacking not only the Stormers game, but we unpacked the final as well because we had a bit of time, and next week were playing another final.

“So, what lessons have been learned that we can take into another final?

“It was good, honest discussions last week. They were difficult discussions to have, but they were always going to be difficult, especially because of the way the final went.

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“From my point of view, adversity introduces a man to himself, and every player on that pitch faced adversity that day. If you don’t learn from that, then it’s just a wasted experience.”

So what did Leinster learn from looking back on that torrid day at the hands of Bordeaux?

“When you’re given an opportunity, you’ve got to take it, and you’ve got to make sure you don’t give the opportunity to the opposition,” said McBryde.

“We lose a lineout, they score a try. They lost a lineout, we turned it over, they score a try from the resultant scrum. So the margins are so fine with regards to being at your best on both ends of the field.

Joe McCarthy, Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter in Bilbao. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

“When you’re in their 22, you’ve got to make them pay. And equally, when you’re in your 22, you’ve got to clear your lines effectively. You can’t give the opportunity to the opposition because the opposition are very good.

“I know it’s been a messy type of season with regards to not finding our flow, etc. It’s been well-documented, I suppose.

“But I think a lot of it is down to the opposition and how they’re approaching the game and playing against us. I think they’re making the games messy. They’re not allowing us to get through the ball and get into pattern.

“That’s why we’ve got to find a way on many occasions to get that win. Are we in a better place because of it? Maybe we are. If the team doesn’t allow you to play the way you want to play, you’ve got to find a different way to attack.”

The Leinster coaching staff have discussed why they felt their players lacked the zip and bite that was required in their performance against Bordeaux.

McBryde underlined that Leinster couldn’t blame the heat in Bilbao for their shortcomings.

He and his fellow coaches hope to see things come together convincingly this Friday.

“It’s just making sure, hopefully, that we turn up and give a performance that shows that we deserve to be in the final. Because the disappointment on that day and the whole Bilbao experience, you’ve got to benefit from it somehow.

“We’ve had to work pretty hard to get to the final, and it would be a shame if we didn’t take the first opportunity to show that these are the lessons we’ve learned.

“It gives us an opportunity to thank all the boys that are leaving us at the end of the season. It gives us a chance to thank all the supporters who’ve stuck with us all year.

“It’s quite a bit on the line for us on Friday.”