'Andrew’s a loss but whoever has played has done admirably'

LEINSTER KNOW THAT losing Andrew Porter to injury ahead of a big set-piece battle with the Bulls is far from ideal, but they’re hoping that others can step up at loosehead prop once again.

Porter has been officially ruled out of ‘Grand Final Friday’ at Croke Park due to the calf injury he suffered two weekends ago in Leinster’s semi-final win over the Stormers.

Porter re-joins fellow loosehead props Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle on the sidelines, and is also a major doubt for Ireland’s Nations Championship tour to Australia and New Zealand.

In that trio’s absence, Leinster must pick from 20-year-old Alex Usanov, 25-year-old Jerry Cahir, and 32-year-old Ed Byrne for Friday night’s URC decider against the Bulls.

Usanov came off the bench for Porter in the semi-final, Connacht-bound Cahir has stepped up when called on this season, while the experienced Byrne re-joined his native province in April as cover for the injuries at loosehead.

Losing Porter is an obvious blow for Leinster, but they will back two of the other looseheads to step up.

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“When you play against one of the South African teams, you know you are going to be measured and tested out in the tighter aspects,” said Leinster forwards coach Robin McBryde.

“It’s the way they approach the game, and it keeps you honest as a forwards coach as well, you can’t get too far ahead of yourself.

“Andrew’s a loss, a player of that quality. He has been a stalwart and consistently a member of the team. He is very reliable and durable but for whatever reason, this season has been a bit different and that has provided opportunities to other people.

Leinster prop Alex Usanov. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

“Losing Paddy and losing Jack has put pressure on us to find talent elsewhere and whoever has worn that number one shirt or come on has done admirably, with regards to Alex Usanov, Jerry Cahir, Ed Byrne has come back.

“We have managed it throughout the season. It’s not ideal but what it does is it grounds you as a coach because there are certain things that maybe you would want to do but because of an injury or whatever, you have got to stick to what is going to count.

“It does help you prioritise, and Friday night is no different. It’s the basics. You know they are going to come after you in the tighter aspects – the scrum, the lineout, the maul – so it would be foolish to look any further than that from a set-piece point of view.”

Leinster were without highly experienced tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong for last season’s final against the Bulls at Croke Park.

That was seen as a potentially damaging blow against the strong scrummaging South African side, but Thomas Clarkson started at tighthead and did brilliantly in a dominant Leinster win.

“TC stepped in and again he is maturing as a player,” said McBryde. “It’s surprising sometimes when somebody’s given an opportunity, how well they do. And if they hadn’t had that opportunity, where would they be?

“So all we can do is just prepare the team and whoever takes the field, they’ll be as well prepared as they can be, because it’s a big game. It’s a big game.

“And you know, last season’s final, even though it’s the same referee [Andrea Piardi], it doesn’t count for anything. Every scrum is different. It doesn’t matter – first minute, 80th minute – each scrum is different.

“So there’s a lot of things surrounding the scrum, but you’ve got to do your due diligence really with regards to how you prepare and not take any shortcuts. That’s what we do. We don’t take any shortcuts and it’ll be a good test and one we’re looking forward to.”