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Tipperary captain Ronan Maher. ©INPHO/James Crombie
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Tipperary captain Ronan Maher suffers broken ankle during club challenge game

Maher has undergone surgery for the injury and is expected to miss a considerable amount of the county championship.
11.16pm, 15 Jun 2026

TIPPERARY HURLING CAPTAIN Ronan Maher is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken ankle while on club duty with Thurles Sarsfields.

The news was first reported by Tipp FM, and The 42 understands that Maher sustained a broken bone in his fibula during a challenge match over the weekend.

Maher has undergone surgery for the injury and is expected to miss a considerable amount of the Tipperary senior championship as a result.

After captaining Tipperary to All-Ireland glory last year, Maher went on to collect his third All-Star award in November.

He previously suffered a leg break while playing for Thurles Sarsfields in the opening round of the 2022 county championship. Thurles Sarsfields last reached the Tipperary senior final in 2023 where they lost out narrowly to Kiladangan after a replay.

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