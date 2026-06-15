TIPPERARY HURLING CAPTAIN Ronan Maher is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken ankle while on club duty with Thurles Sarsfields.
The news was first reported by Tipp FM, and The 42 understands that Maher sustained a broken bone in his fibula during a challenge match over the weekend.
Maher has undergone surgery for the injury and is expected to miss a considerable amount of the Tipperary senior championship as a result.
After captaining Tipperary to All-Ireland glory last year, Maher went on to collect his third All-Star award in November.
Advertisement
He previously suffered a leg break while playing for Thurles Sarsfields in the opening round of the 2022 county championship. Thurles Sarsfields last reached the Tipperary senior final in 2023 where they lost out narrowly to Kiladangan after a replay.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tipperary captain Ronan Maher suffers broken ankle during club challenge game
TIPPERARY HURLING CAPTAIN Ronan Maher is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken ankle while on club duty with Thurles Sarsfields.
The news was first reported by Tipp FM, and The 42 understands that Maher sustained a broken bone in his fibula during a challenge match over the weekend.
Maher has undergone surgery for the injury and is expected to miss a considerable amount of the Tipperary senior championship as a result.
After captaining Tipperary to All-Ireland glory last year, Maher went on to collect his third All-Star award in November.
He previously suffered a leg break while playing for Thurles Sarsfields in the opening round of the 2022 county championship. Thurles Sarsfields last reached the Tipperary senior final in 2023 where they lost out narrowly to Kiladangan after a replay.
****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Hurling Ronan Maher Setback Thurles Sarsfields Tipperary GAA