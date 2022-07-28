Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 28 July 2022
All-Ireland-winning Tipperary defender Maher facing lengthy lay-off after leg break

The Thurles Sarsfields star could miss the rest of the club championship as he is expected to be ruled out for up to 12 weeks.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 28 Jul 2022, 12:12 PM
Tipperary's Ronan Maher.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TIPPERARY STAR DEFENDER Ronan Maher is facing a lengthy lay-off after suffering a leg break while playing for his club Thurles Sarsfields.

It was reported that the two-time All-Ireland-winner had sustained a serious leg injury during his side’s opening round clash of the Tipperary SHC against Borris-Ileigh last weekend.

A spokesperson for the club has since confirmed to the The42 that Maher broke a bone in his leg and is expected to be ruled out for eight to 12 weeks, effectively ruling him out of the remainder of the club championship.

Maher’s absence is a huge blow for the Thurles outfit after his brother Pádraic was forced to retire from hurling earlier this year on medical advice. He has since been added to new Tipperary manager Liam Cahill’s backroom team as a selector.

Thurles Sarsfields reached the final of the Tipperary SHC last year, where they were narrowly edged out by a Loughmore-Castleiney side who completed the football and hurling senior double that day.

