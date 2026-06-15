DUBLIN WILL HOST Donegal and Kerry will entertain Armagh after a blockbuster All-Ireland senior football round 3 draw this morning.
The other games will see Monaghan have home advantage against Westmeath, while Mayo will be at home to Meath.
The games will take place next weekend 20-21 June with fixture details announced later.
There will be plenty focus on the venue for the Dublin-Donegal game with Ger Brennan indicating his preference for Parnell Park, when speaking on Sunday about the prospect of Dublin getting a potential home draw.
The standout tie is Kerry against Armagh, a meeting of the last two All-Ireland senior champions, a repeat of last summer’s quarter-final where Kerry hit form at a vital stage of the season in Croke Park.
The Tailteann Cup semi-finals next Saturday in Croke Park will see Offaly play Wicklow and Down face Fermanagh.
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Kerry meet Armagh, Dublin face Donegal: All-Ireland senior football round 3 draw
DUBLIN WILL HOST Donegal and Kerry will entertain Armagh after a blockbuster All-Ireland senior football round 3 draw this morning.
The other games will see Monaghan have home advantage against Westmeath, while Mayo will be at home to Meath.
The games will take place next weekend 20-21 June with fixture details announced later.
There will be plenty focus on the venue for the Dublin-Donegal game with Ger Brennan indicating his preference for Parnell Park, when speaking on Sunday about the prospect of Dublin getting a potential home draw.
The standout tie is Kerry against Armagh, a meeting of the last two All-Ireland senior champions, a repeat of last summer’s quarter-final where Kerry hit form at a vital stage of the season in Croke Park.
The Tailteann Cup semi-finals next Saturday in Croke Park will see Offaly play Wicklow and Down face Fermanagh.
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All-Ireland football championship Round 3
(First named team at home)
Tailteann Cup semi-finals
(Games in Croke Park)
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Championship GAA Gaelic Football Knockout games