Kerry meet Armagh, Dublin face Donegal: All-Ireland senior football round 3 draw

DUBLIN WILL HOST Donegal and Kerry will entertain Armagh after a blockbuster All-Ireland senior football round 3 draw this morning.

The other games will see Monaghan have home advantage against Westmeath, while Mayo will be at home to Meath.

The games will take place next weekend 20-21 June with fixture details announced later.

There will be plenty focus on the venue for the Dublin-Donegal game with Ger Brennan indicating his preference for Parnell Park, when speaking on Sunday about the prospect of Dublin getting a potential home draw.

The standout tie is Kerry against Armagh, a meeting of the last two All-Ireland senior champions, a repeat of last summer’s quarter-final where Kerry hit form at a vital stage of the season in Croke Park.

The Tailteann Cup semi-finals next Saturday in Croke Park will see Offaly play Wicklow and Down face Fermanagh.

Advertisement

*****

All-Ireland football championship Round 3

(First named team at home)

Monaghan v Westmeath

Dublin v Donegal

Mayo v Meath

Kerry v Armagh

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

(Games in Croke Park)

Offaly v Wicklow

Down v Fermanagh

*****