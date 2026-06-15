Dublin v Donegal fixed for Croke Park, Kerry v Armagh to be shown on GAA+

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that this weekend’s meeting of Dublin and Donegal will take place in Croke Park on Sunday.

The draw for round three of the All-Ireland SFC was made on Monday morning, with Ger Brennan’s Dublin drawn at home against Jim McGuinness’ Donegal.

There had been some speculation the game could be played at Parnell Park. Following Sunday’s defeat of Cavan, Brennan had stated his wish for Dublin “to get out of Croke Park” and play in Parnell Park should they get a home draw in round three.

However, the GAA have now confirmed Croke Park as the venue, with a 1.15pm throw-in.

The game will be shown live on RTÉ.

Meanwhile, the blockbuster clash of Kerry and Armagh will be available to watch on GAA+.

That game will take place in Killarney at 4pm on Saturday.

The meeting of Mayo and Meath has also been fixed for Saturday, with a 6.15pm throw-in in Castlebar.

Monaghan v Westmeath has been fixed for Clones at 4pm on Sunday.

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All-Ireland SFC Round 3:

Saturday 20 June

Kerry v Armagh

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 4pm

GAA+

Mayo v Meath

MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.15pm

GAA+

Sunday 21 June

Dublin v Donegal

Croke Park, 1.15pm

RTÉ

Monaghan v Westmeath

St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm

GAA+

Tailteann Cup semi-finals:

Saturday 20 June

Wicklow v Offaly

Croke Park, 5pm

RTÉ news channel

Down v Fermanagh

Croke Park, 3pm

RTÉ