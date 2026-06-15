THE GAA HAVE confirmed that this weekend’s meeting of Dublin and Donegal will take place in Croke Park on Sunday.
The draw for round three of the All-Ireland SFC was made on Monday morning, with Ger Brennan’s Dublin drawn at home against Jim McGuinness’ Donegal.
There had been some speculation the game could be played at Parnell Park. Following Sunday’s defeat of Cavan, Brennan had stated his wish for Dublin “to get out of Croke Park” and play in Parnell Park should they get a home draw in round three.
However, the GAA have now confirmed Croke Park as the venue, with a 1.15pm throw-in.
The game will be shown live on RTÉ.
Meanwhile, the blockbuster clash of Kerry and Armagh will be available to watch on GAA+.
That game will take place in Killarney at 4pm on Saturday.
The meeting of Mayo and Meath has also been fixed for Saturday, with a 6.15pm throw-in in Castlebar.
Monaghan v Westmeath has been fixed for Clones at 4pm on Sunday.
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All-Ireland SFC Round 3:
Saturday 20 June
Kerry v Armagh
Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 4pm
GAA+
Mayo v Meath
MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.15pm
GAA+
Sunday 21 June
Dublin v Donegal
Croke Park, 1.15pm
RTÉ
Monaghan v Westmeath
St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm
GAA+
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Dublin v Donegal fixed for Croke Park, Kerry v Armagh to be shown on GAA+
THE GAA HAVE confirmed that this weekend’s meeting of Dublin and Donegal will take place in Croke Park on Sunday.
The draw for round three of the All-Ireland SFC was made on Monday morning, with Ger Brennan’s Dublin drawn at home against Jim McGuinness’ Donegal.
There had been some speculation the game could be played at Parnell Park. Following Sunday’s defeat of Cavan, Brennan had stated his wish for Dublin “to get out of Croke Park” and play in Parnell Park should they get a home draw in round three.
However, the GAA have now confirmed Croke Park as the venue, with a 1.15pm throw-in.
The game will be shown live on RTÉ.
Meanwhile, the blockbuster clash of Kerry and Armagh will be available to watch on GAA+.
That game will take place in Killarney at 4pm on Saturday.
The meeting of Mayo and Meath has also been fixed for Saturday, with a 6.15pm throw-in in Castlebar.
Monaghan v Westmeath has been fixed for Clones at 4pm on Sunday.
All-Ireland SFC Round 3:
Saturday 20 June
Kerry v Armagh
Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 4pm
GAA+
Mayo v Meath
MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.15pm
GAA+
Sunday 21 June
Dublin v Donegal
Croke Park, 1.15pm
RTÉ
Monaghan v Westmeath
St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm
GAA+
Tailteann Cup semi-finals:
Saturday 20 June
Wicklow v Offaly
Croke Park, 5pm
RTÉ news channel
Down v Fermanagh
Croke Park, 3pm
RTÉ
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Fixtures GAA Gaelic Football