  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'

Devin Toner caught up with his former team-mate at this morning’s session in Athlone.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 8:00 PM
4 hours ago 9,283 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3854340

BY THE TIME Devin Toner returned to the Dubarry Park clubhouse for media duty, the Leinster second row was still catching his breath after being given a stern workout by the Ireland U20s.

Kevin Toner and Andrew Porter Toner in action during Thursday's squad session. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With Iain Henderson busy running shuttles on one side of the pitch and James Ryan wrapped up in cotton wool, Toner was the only lock present and available in Athlone earlier as Ireland concluded their two-day mini camp in the Midlands.

Afterwards, Joe Schmidt gave optimistic noises that both Henderson and Ryan will be fit and ready for Wales, but with Quinn Roux back on Connacht duty, it left Toner to shoulder much of the work during the open training session.

“It was tough enough,” he smiled. We do this drill called the sausage bag drill. It’s pretty tiring, especially for the nine, so I don’t know how [Conor] Murray is feeling. Andy [Farrell] calls it the contact corridor, so getting a few contacts in, getting the hits up. A bit of physicality.

“It was a good hit-out, a chance to blow the cobwebs off and it was good to train against the 20s as well. Really good opportunity for them to see what we’re all about.”

Without naming names, Toner was impressed by McNamara’s U20s side, with second rows Cormac Daly and Jack Dunne already thriving under the guidance and tutelage of a certain Paul O’Connell.

“I have seen a few of the lads already in the Leinster academy — the likes of Jack Aungier, Ronan Kelleher and they’re good lads with a lot of potential. I’ve seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already, too!

“Paulie was there today and I had a brief chat with him. He was asking me about body shape for one of the taller second rows at scrum-time.”

The U20s squad got the chance to show what they could do in front of Schmidt and a local crowd of over 3,000 when the session ended with a 15-versus-15 non-contact game designed to blow the cobwebs off before a couple of days off.

It’s a lot different to the usual squad sessions which take place behind closed doors and are heavily focused on defensive structures, plays and overall game plans, but certainly something the players welcome during the down-week.

Paul O'Connell Ireland U20s assistant coach Paul O'Connell. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It’s a lot different than training beside a man and his dog,” Toner continues. “It is good when you hear everyone cheering you on. It does give an extra edge.

“It reinvests the image that everyone in the country is behind you. That it doesn’t matter where you go, that people are going to come out and see you. Open training sessions give you the chance to see what the team means to the country. It’s a credit to the area, the amount of people that come out to watch us and it is invigorating for training.

“These weeks are hugely important. We’re eight weeks away, a lot of people have families and young kids to get back to so they’re really important to switch off and get a couple of days at home. I don’t think the wives and partners get enough credit for what they go through in Six Nations weeks when everyone is gone for so long. It’s a really good way to get back to them and get home and relax for a while.”

Once the session concluded and media duties were fulfilled, the players headed their separate ways before reconvening in Carton House where preparations for Wales will intensify on Monday.

After winning his place back for the win over Italy, Toner will be keen to do the same next week and should be in a strong position to do so given the work he has got through over the last few days with Ryan nursing a knock.

“Wales have proved that they are a hard team to break down,” he says of next week’s opposition. “They had a great outing against Scotland, they’ll be disappointed about the England game and they’ll be a huge test for us.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Schmidt’s Ireland blow off the cobwebs with high-intensity session against the U20s

Henderson, Ryan and Furlong on course to be fit for Wales after missing training

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden
Conte given Man Utd shirt signed by Mourinho in bizarre stunt
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
LIVERPOOL
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Gerrard: 'It's not fair to compare Salah to Messi'
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
SIX NATIONS
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
Larmour set for Leinster game time as Schmidt releases players for provincial duty
Schmidt's Ireland blow off the cobwebs with high-intensity session against the U20s

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie