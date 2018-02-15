Henderson, Ryan and Furlong on course to be fit for Wales after missing training

Ryan Bailey reports from Dubarry Park

IAIN HENDERSON, JAMES Ryan and Tadhg Furlong are all on course to be fit for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday week despite sitting out this morning’s open training session in Athlone.

Henderson and Furlong worked separately with a member of the coaching team while Ryan took no part in the session as he watched Schmidt’s squad being put through their paces in front of a large crowd at Dubarry Park.

All three are, however, due to resume training on Tuesday when Ireland return to their Carton House base ahead of the visit of Wales to the Aviva Stadium on 24 February.

Henderson was replaced at half-time of the round two win over Italy after reporting tightness in his hamstring and quad and was due to be fit to take a full part this morning, but Schmidt and the medical staff are managing his workload.

Similarly, Furlong, who lasted just three minutes of the 56-19 defeat of Italy after feeling a twinge in his hamstring, ran at 75 per cent speed today and, encouragingly, did change of direction work.

“Yeah, I think so,” Schmidt said, when asked if the Leinster prop would be fit and available for Wales.

“He’s gone really well. Iain Henderson is probably a little bit ahead of him. Iain felt he could have played the second half [against Italy] but we took him off as a precaution. You saw him working with Tadhg there, he’s pretty much 100%.

“We are just kind of staging their re-entry. Iain could have trained today but he’s also played a lot of minutes so we’re just managing him.

“At the same time, James Ryan has also made really good progress so they’re back in the mix. Tadhg ran 75% speed today and did change of direction. He’s not far away from potentially being able to train fully on Tuesday.”

On Henderson’s fitness, the Ireland head coach added: “Just had a bit of tightening in his hamstring and his quad. Had a bit of a bump in the leg as well which just causes to be a bit tight.

“As I say, he could have played on and we’re managing him at the moment. We thought initially he’d train fully today but the ground is very soft and it means those hamstring, quad and glute muscles get worked very hard in those conditions.”

Schmidt during Ireland's open training session this morning. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Devin Toner was the only second row to take part in the session against Noel McNamara’s Ireland U20s, while Munster’s Niall Scannell and the Leinster trio of Jordi Murphy, Joey Carbery and Fergus McFadden were all involved.

One player who was absent was Robbie Henshaw, who was denied a return to his former club by the shoulder injury he suffered in the act of scoring his second try against Conor O’Shea’s Azzurri side.

Already ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations, Schmidt confirmed the Leinster centre is facing three-four months out, news which comes as a big blow to the province ahead of their Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens.

“It was something we feared after the game, just with the mechanism of injury but you always hope against hope that something may not have happened and you get through without any serious injury but unfortunately, that shoulder isn’t going to be good for another three-four months,” Schmidt added.

It means Ireland are down to their fourth choice centre pairing with Jared Payne, Garry Ringrose and Henshaw all unavailable for Wales, with Chris Farrell now set to partner Bundee Aki in midfield.

Having not trained with Leinster this week, Ringrose is highly unlikely to be in contention for Ireland’s round three game but Schmidt is hopeful of having him back in the mix for Scotland.

“I don’t think Garry is going to play this weekend [for Leinster v Scarlets] at this stage but again I haven’t spoken to Leo since Sunday. That may have changed as he was making really good progress.

“He was on the cusp of being involved, probably a week ahead of where Sean O’Brien is at the moment. Garry for us, if he doesn’t play [this weekend] it wouldn’t necessarily rule him out. He was outstanding in the Six Nations so he would be an option.

“He may spend a couple of days next week with us and that will allow us to make a decision. If it’s not us, I’m pretty sure it will be Leinster [v Kings] because he is due back.”

Schmidt has released a number of players for provincial duty this weekend, including Jordan Larmour, Sean Cronin, Quinn Roux and Kieran Marmion.

