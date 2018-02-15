Sean O'Brien returns for Connacht as Bealham gets set to bring up his century

FINLAY BEALHAM WILL make his 100th appearance for Connacht when they host Zebre in the Guinness Pro14 at the Sportsground on Friday [Kick off: 7.35pm].

Kieran Kean’s men are looking to make it eight wins on the spin at home in all competitions and the prop is one of four changes from the side that beat Ospreys last week.

Darragh Leader comes in for the injured Tiernan O’Halloran to form a back three with Cian Kelleher and Matt Healy, while Eoin Griffin and Tom Farrell retain the centre positions.

Craig Ronaldson and Caolin Blade will once again make up the half-back pairing.

In the forwards, Bealham replaces Conor Carey and is joined by Denis Coulson and Tom McCartney in the front row.

Gavin Thornbury, who came on as a substitute in the victory over Ospreys, starts in place of Andrew Browne at lock while the final change sees Sean O’Brien return from injury to take the number 8 jersey from John Muldoon.

O’Brien is joined in the back row by openside Naulia Dawai and blindside Eoghan Masterson who captains the side in Muldoon’s absence.

Connacht XV to play Zebre

15. Darragh Leader

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Eoin Griffin

12. Tom Farrell

11. Matt Healy

10. Craig Ronaldson

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Coulson

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. James Cannon

6. Eoghan Masterson (Captain)

7. Naulia Dawai

8. Sean O’Brien

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conor Carey

19. Quinn Roux

20. John Muldoon

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Jack Carty

23. Pita Ahki

