  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Herring, Bowe and Deysel return as Gibbes' Ulster look to build on bright start

Alan O’Connor captains his adopted province from the second row.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 12:21 PM
14 minutes ago 378 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3853388
Jean Deysel arrives at the Kingspan last month.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Jean Deysel arrives at the Kingspan last month.
Jean Deysel arrives at the Kingspan last month.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

HOOKER ROB HERRING has been given provincial leave by Joe Schmidt to start Ulster’s Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow (kick-off 19.35).

After Sean Cronin deputised for Rory Best through the opening two rounds of the Six Nations, Herring is promoted from last weekend’s bench role to pack down between Andrew Warwick and Wiehahn Herbst.

The injured trio of Charles Piutau, Sean Reidy and Rob Lyttle ensured Jono Gibbes was always required to make enforced changes from the comfortable win over Southern Kings that started his tenure last Friday night.

Number eight Jean Deysel enters the back row and shuffles Nick Timoney to openside. Louis Ludik and fit-again Tommy Bowe go straight into the back three outside a promising half-back and centre axis of John Cooney, Johnny McPhillips, Stu McCloskey and Luke Marshall.

Alan O’Connor captains the side from the second row, with the veteran presence of Chris Henry and Darren Cave among the replacements.

Ulster

15. Louis Ludik
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Tommy Bowe
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. John Cooney

1. Andy Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Wiehahn Herbst
4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matty Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Jean Deysel

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Kyle McCall
18. Rodney Ah You
19. Matt Dalton
20. Chris Henry
21. Jonny Stewart
22. Darren Cave
23. David Busby

‘If I do get the call I’ll be ready’: Bealham working hard to get back in the picture for Ireland

‘There was nothing really there for me in Leinster’: Oliver enjoying life down south

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Patrick Kluivert tells son to 'follow his heart' amid Man United links
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Higuaín slams 'armchair' fans after Tottenham draw
Pochettino lauds 'amazing' Eriksen after Juventus draw - 'He always steps up'
IRELAND
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
'The concussion hit me for six really' - Ireland's Egan happy to be back after fears
12 things that will only make sense to someone who is permanently freezing
SIX NATIONS
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
France stage 'internal investigation' into Scotland controversy
Leicester move to bolster pack with signing of Scottish back row forward
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
As it happened: Porto v Liverpool, Champions League, round of 16 first leg

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie