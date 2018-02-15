Herring, Bowe and Deysel return as Gibbes' Ulster look to build on bright start

HOOKER ROB HERRING has been given provincial leave by Joe Schmidt to start Ulster’s Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow (kick-off 19.35).

After Sean Cronin deputised for Rory Best through the opening two rounds of the Six Nations, Herring is promoted from last weekend’s bench role to pack down between Andrew Warwick and Wiehahn Herbst.

The injured trio of Charles Piutau, Sean Reidy and Rob Lyttle ensured Jono Gibbes was always required to make enforced changes from the comfortable win over Southern Kings that started his tenure last Friday night.

Number eight Jean Deysel enters the back row and shuffles Nick Timoney to openside. Louis Ludik and fit-again Tommy Bowe go straight into the back three outside a promising half-back and centre axis of John Cooney, Johnny McPhillips, Stu McCloskey and Luke Marshall.

Alan O’Connor captains the side from the second row, with the veteran presence of Chris Henry and Darren Cave among the replacements.

Ulster

15. Louis Ludik

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Tommy Bowe

10. Johnny McPhillips

9. John Cooney

1. Andy Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Wiehahn Herbst

4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Matty Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Jean Deysel

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Kyle McCall

18. Rodney Ah You

19. Matt Dalton

20. Chris Henry

21. Jonny Stewart

22. Darren Cave

23. David Busby