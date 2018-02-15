Herring, Bowe and Deysel return as Gibbes' Ulster look to build on bright start

HOOKER ROB HERRING has been given provincial leave by Joe Schmidt to start Ulster’s Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow (kick-off 19.35).
After Sean Cronin deputised for Rory Best through the opening two rounds of the Six Nations, Herring is promoted from last weekend’s bench role to pack down between Andrew Warwick and Wiehahn Herbst.
The injured trio of Charles Piutau, Sean Reidy and Rob Lyttle ensured Jono Gibbes was always required to make enforced changes from the comfortable win over Southern Kings that started his tenure last Friday night.
Number eight Jean Deysel enters the back row and shuffles Nick Timoney to openside. Louis Ludik and fit-again Tommy Bowe go straight into the back three outside a promising half-back and centre axis of John Cooney, Johnny McPhillips, Stu McCloskey and Luke Marshall.
Alan O’Connor captains the side from the second row, with the veteran presence of Chris Henry and Darren Cave among the replacements.
Ulster
15. Louis Ludik
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Tommy Bowe
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. John Cooney
1. Andy Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Wiehahn Herbst
4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matty Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Jean Deysel
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Kyle McCall
18. Rodney Ah You
19. Matt Dalton
20. Chris Henry
21. Jonny Stewart
22. Darren Cave
23. David Busby
