  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There was nothing really there for me in Leinster': Oliver enjoying life down south

22-year-old flanker pushing for more opportunities after coming through injury layoff.

By John Fallon Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 6:05 AM
6 hours ago 9,885 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3852333
Oliver speaking in Limerick earlier this week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Oliver speaking in Limerick earlier this week.
Oliver speaking in Limerick earlier this week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

PROMISING MUNSTER FLANKER Conor Oliver is looking forward to a huge finish to the season after missing most of it through injury.

The 22-year-old earned rave reviews from Rassie Erasmus during his breakthrough campaign last season but just when he was ready to push on, he suffered a shoulder injury during the summer which sidelined him until after Christmas.

The former Ireland U20 international made his return against Connacht over the festive period and got another 80 minutes under his belt last weekend against Zebre.

And now Munster’s academy player of the season last year wants to make his mark with a possible Champions Cup debut in the offing.

“The injury was very long so I had a bit of time to get perspective on what I wanted from my career and where I wanted to go.

“I had to step back from rugby in the initial period of the surgery. I was just sitting at home really and you have a lot of thinking time to do and you make yourself got a bit crazy. But once you get back in around the environment you start to see how things have changed.

“Maybe being injured and the coaches changing. I saw a bit of change in the way we were coached and stuff. But it’s just a matter of getting used to it really. I am used to it now, it was an easy transition from the coaches changing.”

Erasmus was a huge fan of Oliver and new coach Johann van Graan has now seen at first hand what the Dublin native is capable of, after a man of the match performance against Connacht and another huge display last weekend.

He has now made 18 appearances for Munster, having made his debut two years ago against Glasgow in Kilmarnock, and has no regrets about moving to Limerick, having played underage all the way up with Leinster.

Conor Oliver with Andrew Claypole Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“There was nothing really there for me in Leinster. I didn’t really know what I wanted to do in college, but I knew I wanted to be a professional rugby player.

“The minute I got the chance, especially with Munster and their history and how good of a club it is. I didn’t even have to think twice about it, the minute the opportunity came up I just took it with both hands,” he added.

Oliver recently signed a new two-year contract, having being bumped up to a senior deal in the summer after his superb displays as an academy player.

Making the Champions Cup squad is the next target and with the quarter-final against Toulon fast coming down the tracks, these games during the Six Nations are a golden opportunity to impress.

“Even last year this window is massive for the younger guys coming through and trying to get a bit experience. You have to try and put your best foot forward, try and give the coaches a few headaches about selection and stuff.

“You always look forward to this block because you get your opportunity to showcase what you can do, and especially coming back from a long-term injury. I was waiting and this was a good time for me to come back now and try and get a good run of games in before the guys come back from camp.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Noel McNamara’s Ireland handed tough World U20 Championship pool draw

Ireland winger Gilroy commits future to Ulster, as Timoney handed first senior contract

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Patrick Kluivert tells son to 'follow his heart' amid Man United links
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Higuaín slams 'armchair' fans after Tottenham draw
Pochettino lauds 'amazing' Eriksen after Juventus draw - 'He always steps up'
IRELAND
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
'The concussion hit me for six really' - Ireland's Egan happy to be back after fears
12 things that will only make sense to someone who is permanently freezing
SIX NATIONS
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
France stage 'internal investigation' into Scotland controversy
Leicester move to bolster pack with signing of Scottish back row forward
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
As it happened: Porto v Liverpool, Champions League, round of 16 first leg

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie