  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland winger Gilroy commits future to Ulster, as Timoney handed first senior contract

The northern province announced the contract news this afternoon.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 3:13 PM
9 hours ago 3,957 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3851752
Gilroy has scored nine tries this season.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Gilroy has scored nine tries this season.
Gilroy has scored nine tries this season.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CRAIG Gilroy has committed his long-term future to Ulster after renewing terms with the northern province, while academy back row forward Nick Timoney has been rewarded with a first senior contract.

Gilroy’s current deal at Kingspan Stadium expires this summer but the 26-year-old will remain at the club until 2021 after putting pen-to-paper on a new three-year contract.

The Belfast native has been in impressive form this season, scoring nine tries in as many appearances, and since making his debut for the province in 2010, has become the youngest Ulster player to reach the 100 and 150 cap milestones.

Gilroy has made 158 appearances for the province in total, scoring 57 tries, and has 10 Ireland caps, the last of which came in the Six Nations win over Italy in Rome last March when he scored a hat-trick off the bench.

“As a young rugby player growing up supporting Ulster, it was a tremendous honour to represent this province,” Gilroy said.

“There’s no better feeling than running out at Kingspan Stadium and scoring tries for Ulster so I am delighted to agree a long term deal to stay here, with hopefully my best rugby years to look forward to.”

Timoney, meanwhile, has burst into the Ulster first team this season after moving to Belfast from the Leinster academy in 2015.

Nick Timoney breaks free to score their third try Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The former Ireland U20s international, who captained Blackrock College to Leinster Senior Schools Cup success in 2014, has made 12 appearances for Ulster this campaign.

“It’s been a really exciting time for me recently, between getting to play regularly and now moving up to a full contract,” said the 22-year-old. “I feel like I have fitted in well here at Ulster and I want to keep progressing and be a real asset to the team.”

Commenting on the announcement of the contract extensions, Ulster’s operations director Bryn Cunningham added: ”Both Craig and Nick are quality young players who have been in fantastic form this season, and I’m delighted that they are both committed to being a part of our future plans.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Munster centre Sam Arnold itching for chance to get Irish opportunity

‘Every game is a chance to put a marker down, a step closer to that jersey’: Deegan delivering on 2014 promise

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Patrick Kluivert tells son to 'follow his heart' amid Man United links
Patrick Kluivert tells son to 'follow his heart' amid Man United links
'Alexis Sanchez ran 8km home... because he left his keys in his car!'
Mo Salah is ‘probably the best Liverpool signing in the past 15 years’
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Higuaín slams 'armchair' fans after Tottenham draw
Pochettino lauds 'amazing' Eriksen after Juventus draw - 'He always steps up'
IRELAND
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
'The concussion hit me for six really' - Ireland's Egan happy to be back after fears
12 things that will only make sense to someone who is permanently freezing
SIX NATIONS
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
France stage 'internal investigation' into Scotland controversy
Leicester move to bolster pack with signing of Scottish back row forward
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
As it happened: Porto v Liverpool, Champions League, round of 16 first leg

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie