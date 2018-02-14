Ireland winger Gilroy commits future to Ulster, as Timoney handed first senior contract

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CRAIG Gilroy has committed his long-term future to Ulster after renewing terms with the northern province, while academy back row forward Nick Timoney has been rewarded with a first senior contract.

Gilroy’s current deal at Kingspan Stadium expires this summer but the 26-year-old will remain at the club until 2021 after putting pen-to-paper on a new three-year contract.

The Belfast native has been in impressive form this season, scoring nine tries in as many appearances, and since making his debut for the province in 2010, has become the youngest Ulster player to reach the 100 and 150 cap milestones.

Gilroy has made 158 appearances for the province in total, scoring 57 tries, and has 10 Ireland caps, the last of which came in the Six Nations win over Italy in Rome last March when he scored a hat-trick off the bench.

“As a young rugby player growing up supporting Ulster, it was a tremendous honour to represent this province,” Gilroy said.

“There’s no better feeling than running out at Kingspan Stadium and scoring tries for Ulster so I am delighted to agree a long term deal to stay here, with hopefully my best rugby years to look forward to.”

Timoney, meanwhile, has burst into the Ulster first team this season after moving to Belfast from the Leinster academy in 2015.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The former Ireland U20s international, who captained Blackrock College to Leinster Senior Schools Cup success in 2014, has made 12 appearances for Ulster this campaign.

“It’s been a really exciting time for me recently, between getting to play regularly and now moving up to a full contract,” said the 22-year-old. “I feel like I have fitted in well here at Ulster and I want to keep progressing and be a real asset to the team.”

Commenting on the announcement of the contract extensions, Ulster’s operations director Bryn Cunningham added: ”Both Craig and Nick are quality young players who have been in fantastic form this season, and I’m delighted that they are both committed to being a part of our future plans.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!