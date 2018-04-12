  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
No Connolly in starting team as St Vincent's begin Dublin senior title defence

The Dublin star was listed in the match programme at centre-forward.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 8:01 PM
Updated 12 minutes ago 2,873 Views 3 Comments
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DIARMUID CONNOLLY WAS a notable absentee as reigning Dublin senior football champions St Vincent’s began their title defence against Skerries Harps tonight in Parnell Park with speculation thus likely to increase over his availability for Dublin in this summer’s championship.

Connolly was named to start at number 11 on the match programme but there was no sign of the 30-year-old as the St Vincent’s team warmed up for their clash with Skerries Harps.

Come throw-in it was Westmeath native Lorcan Smyth, wearing number 30, who lined out in the centre-forward berth for the team managed by Brian Mullins.

Five-time All-Ireland senior winner Connolly was not involved last Saturday either for the St Vincent’s senior hurlers when they saw off Raheny by 3-13 to 0-10 in their Dublin championship opener.

His only appearance for the Dublin senior side this spring came in Castlebar in February when he came on as a 44th minute substitute in the victory over Mayo.

In the aftermath of Dublin’s league final success over Galway earlier this month, Jim Gavin stated that Connolly was currently taking ‘a rest’ but was hopeful he would return to link up with their squad before the start of the championship.

“His status at the moment is that both Diarmuid and I agreed that what was best was that he would take a rest over these games,” said Gavin.

“He has had a long number of years playing senior inter-county football, as have a lot of this group, and that decision was made in his best interests.”

When he was asked if he was hopeful Connolly would return in time for the provincial campaign, Gavin responded: “Please God.”

Dublin begin their Leinster campaign against Offaly or Wicklow at the quarter-final stage on the weekend of 26-27 May.

Connolly has been a star figure for the Dublin footballers in recent seasons with 10 Leinster senior medals, four National League honours and two All-Star awards to his credit along with those Sam Maguire triumphs.

He has been a shining light in St Vincent’s current club dominance with two All-Ireland crowns added to four title wins in Leinster and five in Dublin.

‘He is back’ – Boost for Galway as Johnny Glynn’s return from New York confirmed

Here are the 18 football and 10 hurling referees for the 2018 championship

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

