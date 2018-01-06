  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Diego Costa sent off for Atlético seconds after scoring on La Liga return

The 29-year-old received just the second red card of his league career barely an hour into his return to the Spanish capital.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 2:06 PM
5 hours ago 7,995 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3784493

DIEGO COSTA’S RETURN to La Liga action with Atlético Madrid proved to be bittersweet as the striker was sent off immediately after finding the net.

The former Chelsea striker tapped home from close range to put Diego Simeone’s men 2-0 up with 68 minutes gone of a feisty derby clash with Getafe and charged into the crowd to celebrate his effort. The Spain international striker, however, had already been booked for a stray elbow on Djene Dakonam earlier in the second half, and was shown a second yellow for his exuberance. 

It was the second time in as many matches in which the 29-year-old had found the net for the capital side. He came off the bench in a midweek Copa del Rey last-16 first-leg clash against Lleida Esportiu and scored the goal that made it 4-0 to Simeone’s side.

Saturday’s clash, however, was the first time that he had started a match for Atléti since his return to the club was announced in September following an acrimonious departure from Stamford Bridge. It also marked his return to the Spanish capital.

As Atléti were banned from registering new players until January 1, he was unable to play until the start of 2018. 

Since starting his career at Braga, he has earned a reputation of being a hot head, though he was only sent off once at Chelsea. During his previous stint at Atléti, he was dismissed twice.

Despite his reputation, this was the first time he had been sent off in a league match since March 2010, when he received his marching orders in the first half of a scoreless draw against Espanyol when playing for Valladolid. That was his only previous top-flight dismissal.

He now faces at least a one-match ban, so will miss the return match with Lleida in midweek.

- Omni

