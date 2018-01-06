  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea

Everton have received £15 million for Barkley, significantly less than the figure they rejected in the summer.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 11:38 AM
8 hours ago 15,326 Views 7 Comments
LIVERPOOL MAYOR JOE Anderson has called for an FA investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ross Barkley’s transfer from Everton to Chelsea.

The England midfielder completed a switch to Stamford Bridge from the Toffees on Friday for a fee of £15 million – significantly short of the £35m that the Merseyside club rejected on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Barkley, who only had six months left to run on his deal with his boyhood club, has not played since then due to injury, and Anderson believes there is enough unusual activity in the deal to warrant scrutiny from the game’s governing body in England.

“I will be writing to the Premier League and the FA calling for investigation into the circumstances around the transfer of Ross Barkley between Everton and Chelsea,” tweeted Anderson, a self-confessed Everton supporter.

Barkley signed for Everton as an 11-year-old and had played all his football for the club, with the exception of brief loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United. He turned out 150 times for the Toffees in the Premier League, scoring 21 goals.

He is now contracted to Chelsea for the next five-and-a-half years.

Van Dijk’s dream debut tempered by Firmino and Holgate flashpoint

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool’s contentious penalty should not have been given

The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
