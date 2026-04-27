'He gave me a bit of hope' - James McClean issues positive injury update

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS revealed he is more optimistic about the prospect of returning to action as he continues to manage a chronic hip injury.

The former Ireland international last week revealed that he had received medical advice not to play again but further assessment and a painkilling injection have left him positive about the prospect of a comeback with Derry City.

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McClean, speaking on his TikTok account, gave an update today on his injury recovery.

“Just a quick update on the appointment with the specialist on Friday about the injury. I went and saw the doctor and it went better than I thought to be honest.

“I was expecting surgery or that he couldn’t do surgery then retirement but that wasn’t the case. He gave me a bit of hope.

“He gave me an injection and that should hopefully give me a wee bit of relief in about a month to six weeks’ time, to make me feel a wee bit like a footballer again. So it went a lot better than I thought.”