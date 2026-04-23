'The past six weeks have been hell' - James McClean opens up about chronic hip injury

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS opened up about his struggles with a chronic hip injury, and has revealed that a specialist has advised him that he has “no business being on a football pitch.”

The former Republic of Ireland star returned to his hometown club Derry City in January but now faces an uncertain future in sport.

McClean opened up about his injury issues on his Instagram account, revealing that the “past six weeks have been hell.” He also vowed to fight to preserve his football career, and hopes that surgery can be an option for him.

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“To be honest, this is a difficult post for me to write for a number of reasons – mainly due to the uncertainty of the outcome – but I feel it’s best to put it in black and white. More importantly, to show that this is coming from me and me only, and that there’s no speculation or rumours.

“For the past few years, I have been playing through difficulties with my hip and though I have managed and played through the pain, the impact of training and playing on astro has sped up the damage much faster than I ever anticipated.

“The past six weeks have been hell – pain is something I have been able to get on with and play with throughout my career, but it is the restriction and not being able to move which is what I am struggling with physically obviously, but also mentally. Never mind trying to compete on the football pitch but just everyday life, playing with my wains, putting on socks etc.

“I was told by a specialist 10 days ago that my body currently ‘has no business being on a football pitch’ due to the severity of the damage to my hip.

“I respect his honesty and his expert opinion, but I have never been one to lay down without a fight.

“Tomorrow’s appointment is a last chance for me to hopefully get a surgery – if it’s even a possibility – one which will allow me to do what I have dreamt of doing, and that’s being able to contribute while in an acceptable physical state to do so. That is playing for a club I love in Derry City.

“I felt it was important for me to share this because it could be a while if ever even – until I have the opportunity to do so again.”

McClean won 103 caps for Ireland before retiring from international duty in November 2023. He represented Institute and Derry City in the early stages of his career, making 88 appearances for the latter.

At 22, he joined Premier League side Sunderland for £350,000 in 2011, establishing himself in the Black Cats’ first team before subsequent stints at Wigan Athletic (twice), West Brom, and Stoke City.