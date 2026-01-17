James McClean set for League of Ireland return

JAMES MCCLEAN is poised for a return to the League of Ireland with Derry City, The 42 understands.

As first reported by Dan McDonnell in The Irish Independent, the winger is set to sign a multi-year deal at the Candystripes, with Championship club Wrexham agreeing to terminate his contract, which was due to expire in 18 months.

The Derry-born winger has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season for the Welsh club, though seven of those have been as a substitute, and the prospect of more regular minutes in the Premier Division is one of the reasons behind the move.

McClean, who won 103 caps for Ireland before retiring from international duty in November 2023, lined out for Institute and Derry City in the early stages of his career, making 88 appearances for the latter.

As a 22-year-old, he joined Premier League side Sunderland for £350,000 in 2011, establishing himself in the Black Cats’ first team before subsequent stints at Wigan Athletic (twice), West Brom, and Stoke City.

The move from Wigan, who had just been relegated from the Championship, to Wrexham, then a League Two side, raised eyebrows, with Stephen Kenny acknowledging the switch contributed to the decision to leave McClean out of the Ireland squad, which the player described as “disrespectful”.

But the 36-year-old has made an impact at Wales, registering over 100 appearances as the club earned back-to-back promotions, and they currently sit ninth in the Championship.