Bambino Fever falls flat in disappointing start for Irish challengers on Day Three
BAMBINO FEVER NEVER challenged as 40/1 outsider White Noise won the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, the opener on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.
Willie Mullins’ mare, winner of the Champion Bumper here last year, was a red-hot favourite at even money but never got involved as White Noise earned jockey Tom Bellamy his first festival win.
The Gordon Elliott-trained Oldschool Outlaw, ridden by Mark Walsh, was a length and a quarter back in second at odds of 15/2, while Willie Mullins’ Place de la Nation was third at odds of 28/1.
A three-time winner earlier in the season, she was then defeated in Grade Two company at Warwick last month, but roared back to form with a brilliant performance from the front end.
A superb leap at the last sealed victory for White Noise, who is also a first Festival success for Gold Cup-winning trainer Kim Bailey in combination with training partner Mat Nicholls.
“I got in no rhythm,” Bambino Fever’s jockey Paul Townend said afterwards. “The ground might have been a little too quick for her.”
Cheltenham results – Thursday
1.20pm – Ryanair Mares’ Novices Hurdle
1. White Noise (40/1)
2. Oldschool Outlaw (15/2)
3. Place De La Nation (25/1)
2pm – Golden Miller Handicap Chase
1. Meetmebythesea (9/1)
2. Gold Dancer (25/1)
3. Regent’s Stroll (5/1jf)
4. King Alexander (20/1)
