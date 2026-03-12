More Stories
Bambino Fever falls flat in disappointing start for Irish challengers on Day Three

40/1 shot White Noise delivered a first festival winner for Tom Bellamy.
2.37pm, 12 Mar 2026

BAMBINO FEVER NEVER challenged as 40/1 outsider White Noise won the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, the opener on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

Willie Mullins’ mare, winner of the Champion Bumper here last year, was a red-hot favourite at even money but never got involved as White Noise earned jockey Tom Bellamy his first festival win.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Oldschool Outlaw, ridden by Mark Walsh, was a length and a quarter back in second at odds of 15/2, while Willie Mullins’ Place de la Nation was third at odds of 28/1.

A three-time winner earlier in the season, she was then defeated in Grade Two company at Warwick last month, but roared back to form with a brilliant performance from the front end.

A superb leap at the last sealed victory for White Noise, who is also a first Festival success for Gold Cup-winning trainer Kim Bailey in combination with training partner Mat Nicholls.

“I got in no rhythm,” Bambino Fever’s jockey Paul Townend said afterwards. “The ground might have been a little too quick for her.”

Cheltenham results – Thursday

1.20pm – Ryanair Mares’ Novices Hurdle

1. White Noise (40/1)
2. Oldschool Outlaw (15/2)
3. Place De La Nation (25/1)

2pm – Golden Miller Handicap Chase

1. Meetmebythesea (9/1)
2. Gold Dancer (25/1)
3. Regent’s Stroll (5/1jf)
4. King Alexander (20/1)

