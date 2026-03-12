'All is forgiven': Queally and De Boinville shake hands and look to move on from Cheltenham row

IRISH AMATEUR JOCKEY Declan Queally said “all is forgiven” as he and top English rider Nico de Boinville looked to move on from Wednesday’s row at the Cheltenham Festival.

The jockeys briefly appeared together during ITV’s coverage on Thursday and shook hands in a truce which appeared to be brokered by retired Irish jockey Davy Russell.

Queally made a complaint to stewards in the aftermath of the Turners Novices’ Hurdle, the opening race on Wednesday’s card, and alleged that De Boinville had subjected him to “horrific” abuse.

While the British Horseracing Authority said their investigation is ongoing and not expected to be concluded this week, Queally said on Thursday that the matter is “all sorted” as far as he is concerned.

"All is forgiven" 🤝



Declan Queally & Nico de Boinville patch things up after yesterday's disagreement 💪 pic.twitter.com/5UJB7YF3u7 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 12, 2026

“Just a heat of the moment battle, all is forgiven, and best of luck to Nico in the future,” he said.

De Boinville added: “I appreciate Declan, and wish him the best, and big thanks to Davy Russell for sorting this out.”

Wednesday’s opening race went off four minutes late following a prolonged effort to get the 21 runners into a suitable order, with the two jockeys exchanging words as they tried to secure a position close to the tapes.

Queally, who was one of four jockeys to receive a ban for causing a false start, lodged a complaint against De Boinville with the stewards after the race.

“I was being abused by an English rider Nico de Boinville and it’s not very nice,” the Waterford native told ITV Racing.

“I’m an amateur coming here riding in front of my kids and that, it’s horrific.”

De Boinville responded: “Maybe he should look in the mirror.”

A BHA spokesperson said: “The process of gathering evidence will continue over the course of the coming days and will involve speaking to jockeys and reviewing broadcast footage.

“This process will take some time and will therefore not be concluded during the Festival.”

– Additional reporting by Press Association