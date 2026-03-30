'He definitely has an offer' - IRFU look to lure Aussie prop to Ireland

THE IRFU IS trying to lure Australian tighthead prop Massimo De Lutiis to Ireland.

As first reported by Code Sports in Australia, 22-year-old Reds player De Lutiis has a big decision to make about his future, with Rugby Australia keen to keep him at home.

De Lutiis played for the Australia U20s against Ireland in 2023 and was called into a senior Wallabies training camp by Joe Schmidt at the end of 2025, but he is understood to be Irish-qualified through his family.

De Lutiis hasn’t won a senior Wallabies cap, but played for the Australia A team in November 2024, meaning it would be November 2027 when he became eligible to feature for Ireland in international rugby.

As discussed on today’s edition of The 42 Rugby Weekly Extra podcast, former Leinster and Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman believes that De Lutiis would be a good addition to the Irish depth chart.

Jackman said he had been aware of De Lutiis because of the young Australian prop’s reportedly freakish strength.

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It’s unclear which Irish province the tighthead prop might feature for if the prospective move happens, but Jackman thinks it would be a strong capture by the Irish union.

“I didn’t know the IRFU were chasing him or that he was Irish-qualified but I knew of him because of his strength in the gym,” said Jackman.

“He definitely has an offer from the IRFU. It’s just far from done.

“No matter what player you bring in, the IRFU have to be aware of it. I’d imagine the provinces would be looking for IRFU help on something like this. Certainly, a call from Andy Farrell could be a game-changer rather than just a traditional provincial offer.

“Aussies are saying it’s an astronomical offer but it might just be double what he’s on because he hasn’t made it yet. Irish-qualified tightheads certainly have a premium and deserve a premium.

“I think it’s a smart bit of business. If you’re really trying to be elite and you’re absolutely ruthless in your search for talent, then as far as I’m concerned, I think it’s smart by the IRFU.

“It would be great to have him over here. Australia would feel hard done by but that’s professional sport.”

De Lutiis hasn’t played a lot of senior rugby for the Reds yet. He missed the 2024 Super Rugby season with a quad injury and recently, a fractured wrist and Plantar fasciitis in his foot mean he hasn’t featured in this year’s campaign.

So far, De Lutiis has made just three starts for the Reds, but he started for Australia A against England A in November 2024 before he’d even made his Super Rugby debut, underlining the excitement about his ability in Australian rugby.

Harlequins out-half Jamie Benson. Alamy Live News. Alamy Live News.

Meanwhile, Jackman reported on The 42 Rugby Weekly Extra that Harlequins out-half Jamie Benson has been approached by both Munster and Ulster about joining them next season.

23-year-old Benson, who played for England at U20 level, is also Irish-qualified. He can play at inside centre and fullback, as well as out-half.

“Ulster and Munster are both chasing him,” said Jackman.

“It’s a little bit similar in that he has to make a decision. I think Harlequins want to keep him, but does he want to go down the route of coming to Ireland and trying to become an established player at Munster or Ulster, then trying to play for Ireland, or does he stick in the English system?”

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