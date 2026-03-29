Donegal unleash goal blitz to bury Kerry in league final

Donegal 3-20

Kerry 2-10

DONEGAL WENT SOME way to avenging the hurt of last year’s All-Ireland final when they rampaged through Kerry in the division 1 final.

After shipping an early goal to Keith Evans, Donegal laid waste to Kerry goalkeeper Shane Murphy’s kickout, holding the Kingdom scoreless for 20 minutes and finishing the half 0-13 to 1-2 ahead, helped by a series of two-pointers from Michael Langan and Michael Murphy.

Murphy was lucky to still be on the field however as some late and dangerous punches around the head of Dylan Casey were picked up and shown by TG4′s matchday coverage. Referee David Gough issued a yellow card, so the Glenswilly man may escape any potential further punishment.

In the second half, Donegal had an unbelievable period when they hit three goals in as many minutes. After a long period of probing, Conor O’Donnell was sent through by Michael Langan and roofed a shot to the net.

A minute later, Murphy pinched a handpass from Mark O’Shea to Jason Foley and finished neatly into the corner.

And from the next play, a strong run by Max Campbell opened up the Kerry defence and he passed to Caolan McGonagle, who’s shot dipped under the crossbar.

More to follow….

Scorers for Donegal: Michael Murphy 1-5 (2 2pt free), Michael Langan 0-6 ( 2 2pt play), Conor O’Donnell 1-1, Ryan McHugh 0-3, Caolan McGonagle 1-0, Max Campbell 0-3, Peader Mogan, Finbarr Roarty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 1-1, Keith Evans 1-1, Armin Heinrich 0-2, Paul Geaney 0-2 (1 2pt play), Tom O’Sullivan, Sean O’Shea, Dylan Geaney, Tomás Kennedy 0-1 each.

Donegal

1. Gavin Mulreany (St Naul’s)

2. Caolan McColgan (Muff) 3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s) 4. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar) 6. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana) 12. Peader Mogan (St Nual’s)

8. Jason McGee (Corduff) 9. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs)

10. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s) 11. Michael Langan (St Michael’s) 26. Max Campbell (Naomh Conaill)

13. Conor O’Donnell (Cardonagh) 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly) 15. Shea Malone (Naomh Conaill)

Subs:

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7. Finbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill) for Murphy (56m)

17. Stephen McMenamin (Red Hughs) for Malone (60m)

22. Seán Martin (Seán Mac Cumhaills) for Campbell (63m)

24. Eoin McHugh (Kilcar) for Ryan McHugh (64m)

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

5. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle) 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue) 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

6. Mike Breen (Beaufort) 17. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes) 10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

20. Liam Smith (Glenbeigh/Glencar) 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare) 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid)

13. Dylan Geaney (Dingle) 14. David Clifford (Fossa) 15. Keith Evans (Keel)

Subs:

25. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahilly) for Smith (32m)

19. Miceál Burns (Dr Crokes) for O’Sullivan (46m)

24. Tom Leo O’Sullivan (Dingle) for Foley (53m)

26. Paul Geaney (Dingle) for Dylan Geaney (56m)

18. Cillian Trant (St Senan’s) for Evans (60m)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)