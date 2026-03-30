Munster add Kiwi scrum-half to squad ahead of Challenge Cup clash

MUNSTER HAVE ADDED recent signing Ben O’Donovan to their Challenge Cup squad ahead of Saturday’s Round of 16 visit to Exeter.

The 21-year-old Kiwi scrum-half, who is Irish-qualified, recently signed for Munster on an 18-month deal and will hope to make his debut soon.

O’Donovan featured for the New Zealand U20s in 2024, but he had yet to play a senior professional game of rugby before joining Munster.

He has now been added to Clayton McMillan’s Challenge Cup squad, along with prop loosehead prop Mark Donnelly and out-half Tom Wood.

20-year-old Wood, the son of Ireland legend Keith, starred for the Ireland U20s in their recent Triple Crown-winning campaign in the Six Nations, as well as getting his first senior Munster cap off the bench in the URC.

25-year-old Donnelly spent time on loan with Ealing Trailfinders in England earlier this season but returned to Munster in January.

Meanwhile, Leinster have bolstered their Champions Cup squad by bringing Ireland internationals Jamie Osborne and Ryan Baird into their group, along with scrum-half Cormac Foley.

Osborne was injured earlier this season but returned in style at fullback with Ireland for the Six Nations, then shone at inside centre for Leinster against the Scarlets last weekend.

Blindside flanker/lock Baird has been out of action since the November Tests, missing the entire Six Nations, but he is due to make his return from a fractured leg imminently.

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26-year-old Foley has been on loan with the Ospreys of Wales, playing twice in the URC, but has now returned to the Leinster set-up.

Leo Cullen’s men face Edinburgh in the Champions Cup Round of 16 this Sunday in Dublin.

Connacht have made two additions to their Challenge Cup squad ahead of their clash with the Sharks on Friday in Galway.

Wing Shayne Bolton, who has been sidelined since December with a foot injury, and academy scrum-half Albert Lindner, who got his senior debut in January, come into Stuart Lancaster’s group.

Finally, Ulster have added three players to their Challenge Cup squad before Saturday’s home meeting with the Ospreys in the Round of 16.

Tighthead prop Tom McAllister, centre Jonathan Scott, and back row James McKillop have been called in.

21-year-old McAllister scored a try on his second start for Ulster last weekend against Zebre, while 20-year-old Scott recently made his senior debut against Connacht.

As for the Irish provinces’ opponents this weekend, Edinburgh have called in tighthead D’Arcy Rae, back row Luke Crosbie, and centre Mosese Tuipulotu.

Exeter have added back row Ross Vintcent, centre Nick Lilley, and back row Finn Worley-Brady.

The Sharks have registered exciting 19-year-old fullback Luan Giliomee, lock Johannes Slabbert, and back row Frederick Potgieter.

And the Ospreys have bolstered their group with fit-again back row Jac Morgan, lock/flanker Ben Roberts, and wing Harri Houston.