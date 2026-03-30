Hallgrimsson unlikely to make wholesale changes for North Macedonia friendly

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON SAYS he is unlikely to make wholesale changes for tomorrow’s friendly match against North Macedonia, instead targeting a good performance and result to continue building on the achievements of Ireland’s ultimately thwarted World Cup campaign.

Ireland must play tomorrow night to fulfil their Uefa broadcast contract, and the penalty shootout loss in Prague means the game is the friendly match nobody wanted.

Ireland will be without Robbie Brady tomorrow night because of a hamstring injury, while Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor are also unavailable. Portsmouth winger Millenic Alli has been called up to the squad for the first time, though Hallgrimsson is cool on his prospects of a debut tomorrow night. Liam Scales and Bosun Lawal, suspended and omitted in Prague respectively, are in contention to play.

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“It is a possibility to give players a chance tomorrow”, said Hallgrimsson at a subdued pre-match press conference. “A lot of them have been dying to come on the pitch and show what they can do, we have been pretty consistent in our team selection So it’s an opportunity but I wouldn’t expect a lot of changes, I want these players to perform and continue to do well and grow.”

What experimentation there will be will likely come off the bench, with Hallgrimsson pointing out that Fifa now permit teams to make up to eight substitutions in a friendly game, albeit in no more than three slots during the game.

New call-up Alli has had a remarkable rise, having not represented Ireland at underage level, instead rising to the Championship from England’s non-league.

“Interesting player in so many ways”, said Hallgrimsson of his new call-up. “A late bloomer, his route to where he is today is unique, we thought it was a good time to call him in, don’t know if we will play him but good to take a look at him and see what kind of person he is. It’s good for him as well, just to get a sniff of the camp and how we do things. Physically strong, fast, skilful, and he has been doing really well for Portsmouth.”

Asked if he and his players need a lift from supporters tomorrow night, Hallgrimsson replied, “We always need a lift from the fans, no matter what. But I think the players are all professionals, we don’t need special motivation when you play for your country. Obviously it is a disappointment not to be playing for the World Cup, for obvious reasons, everyone understands that.

“What we want is to show the fans, who have been fantastic, a good game, a solid performance, and I don’t even doubt that we will have support from them, I felt it after the game, the support and even the positivity after not winning that game, we felt the love and support from the people here.”

Dara O’Shea meanwhile said he is looking forward to a return to playing in Dublin, the players’ first appearance before their home crowd since the miraculous win in Budapest.

“It gives us great ambition to make the fans happy again and doing that back in the Aviva, somewhere where we love to play, it’s amazing obviously playing back in Dublin for your country”, said O’Shea. “The fans coming out in their numbers is always being special for us, it gives us that much more motivation, we want to do them proud like they want us to do them proud.”