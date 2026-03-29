Managers have their say on the Michael Murphy strike in league final

KERRY MANAGER JACK O’Connor was playing a straight bat when asked about the incident when Michael Murphy punched Dylan Casey after a Kerry kickout broke under the Hogan Stand in the first half.

The Donegal All-Ireland winning captain from 2012 put in a couple of closed-fist tackles on the Kerry corner-back and with the ball then moved on, caught him from behind with a fist that made contact on Casey’s throat and jaw area.

The incident was caught by referee David Gough who awarded Murphy a yellow card when a red card was more appropriate.

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Asked about it afterwards, with the implication being that Murphy used his closed fist and one went to his jaw, Kerry boss O’Connor said, “I agree with you, and you have better eyesight than a few other lads that were looking at it, let’s put it like that.

“Yeah, so why can’t I say it? That’s what happened.”

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness said, “I didn’t see anything of it, to be honest with you. But the game is very physical out there.”

He then brought the conversation in a different direction, continuing, “Going back to the kick-outs, the game is very physical on kick-outs at the moment. There’s an awful lot of blocking going on at kick-outs. There’s an awful lot of physicality going on at kick-outs across all the games.

“There’s an awful lot of screening going on in the attack in third, which I think somebody’s going to get hurt from. I think people are going to people to hand them the ball and they’re running into people to release people. That’s not in the rule book.

“People are talking in the media, coaches are talking about screening. Screening is not in the rule book. It’s a black card.

“If you intentionally screen somebody, you’re coming across their path. So I think that’s definitely something that probably needs to be stamped out going into the Championship because I do see a bad head injury coming from that one. But to your point, the physicality, it’s heavy around the middle.”

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