Tottenham close in on De Zerbi as next boss - reports

TOTTENHAM HAVE TARGETED Roberto De Zerbi as their preferred candidate to lead the troubled Premier League club’s fight to avoid relegation, according to reports.

De Zerbi is available after leaving Marseille by mutual consent in February.

Tottenham parted ways with interim boss Igor Tudor on Sunday after just seven games and 44 days in charge.

The north Londoners sit just one point above the relegation zone with seven matches left, having failed to win a league game in 2026.

Advertisement

De Zerbi established a positive reputation for himself in England during a two-year spell as Brighton boss between 2022 and 2024.

The Italian had reportedly been reticent to take the Tottenham job before knowing which division they will be playing in next season.

However, The Athletic and Talksport reported that progress has been made in talks, with Tottenham offering a lucrative long-term deal to convince the 46-year-old to take charge now.

Tottenham have not tasted life outside the top flight of English football since 1977-78.

Despite boasting a new 63,000-capacity stadium, state-of-the-art training ground and revenues that make them among the top 10 richest clubs in world football, they are at severe risk of a humiliating relegation to the Championship.

Just a few years ago they were Champions League regulars under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, reaching the final in 2019.

Tottenham, then managed by Ange Postecoglou, ended their 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last season.

But the warning signs of a battle for survival were there as Postecoglou was dismissed despite victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final after finishing 17th in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank was appointed as the Australian’s successor, but the Dane was sacked in February after a run of two wins in 17 league games.

Tottenham are hopeful of making an appointment well before they are next in action at Sunderland on 12 April.

– © AFP 2026