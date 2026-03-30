First Ireland senior call-up for Bohemians teenager Brennan as Agg and Ziu return

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward has named a 24-player squad for the crucial 2027 World Cup qualifying double-header against Poland.

Bohemians teenage midfielder Aoibhe Brennan receives her first senior call-up, while Lily Agg returns after a long spell out.

Jess Ziu, similarly, is recalled after enduring a torrid time with injury, while Denise O’Sullivan is back after missing Ireland’s last qualifier with a knee issue.

Brennan had been named in the U19 Ireland squad for their upcoming qualifiers, but instead links up with the senior team. Ward has often name-checked the 18-year-old, and recently watched her impress in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division.

Our WNT Squad to take on Poland in two huge 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers ☘️



Make sure you’re with us at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, April 18th 👉 https://t.co/Axn5db64WN pic.twitter.com/bAXXTGTUcv — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 30, 2026

Agg has recovered from an ACL injury and subsequent cancer diagnosis, and the 32-year-old midfielder is recalled for the first time since late 2024 despite limping off after scoring her first goal for loan club Durham yesterday.

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Agg is one of several players included that are carrying niggles: Jessie Stapleton went off injured yesterday, while Grace Moloney and Chloe Mustaki have missed out on recent matchday squads for their clubs.

Ward, who will speak to the media at FAI HQ shortly, has stuck with the remainder of her squad from the opening win. Jamie Finn and Tara O’Hanlon drop out, while Hayley Nolan, Heather Payne and Izzy Atkinson remain on the injury list.

Having opened their campaign with narrow 2-1 defeats to France and Netherlands, Ireland travel to Gdańsk first on Tuesday, 14 April, before welcoming the Poles to Aviva Stadium the following Saturday afternoon.

With a play-off guaranteed, a third-place finish would secure a semi-final against League C opposition, rather than B. Poland hold the upper hand in the race after their draw with Netherlands.

Nina Patalon’s side, spearheaded by Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor, are 24th in the world rankings – three places above Ireland.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton FC), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Sunderland).

Defenders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal FC), Anna Patten (Aston Villa FC), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Jessie Stapleton (Nottingham Forest – loan), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Liverpool), Tyler Toland (Durham), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lily Agg (Durham), Aoibhe Brennan (Bohemians).

Forwards: Saoirse Noonan (Celtic FC), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Leanne Kiernan (Nottingham Forest – loan), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Kyra Carusa (Kansas City Current – loan), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg).

Fixture details

Poland v Republic of Ireland

Fifa Women’s World Cup European Qualifier

Tuesday, 14 April | Gdansk Stadium | 5pm (Irish Time)

Republic of Ireland v Poland

FIFA Women’s World Cup European Qualifier

Saturday, 18 April | Aviva Stadium | 3pm.