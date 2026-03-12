Adam Idah fitness boost ahead of World Cup play-off

ADAM IDAH HAS returned to training with Swansea City after three months out with a hamstring injury.

Club boss Vitor Matos confirmed that the Cork native won’t be available for tomorrow’s Championship game with Wrexham but is closer to making his comeback.

It is a timely boost for Heimir Hallgrímsson ahead of next Thursday’s squad announcement for the World Cup play-off with Czechia at the of this month.

“Adam is back in training, of course it is the early stages of that so he needs time to adapt again to the intensity and find momentum.

“He is not quite ready for this game,” Matos said.

With Evan Ferguson definitely ruled out for Ireland after undergoing surgery, Idah’s absence would be an even bigger blow. He has popped up with some important goals for his country, not least against Hungary at the start of the qualifying campaign.