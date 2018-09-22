This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disappointment for Ireland as they miss out on chance to seal Tokyo 2020 Olympics spot

With 10 teams competing in today’s event, a top-six finish would have been enough.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 12:56 AM
1 hour ago 337 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4249230
Cian O'Connor aboard Good Luck (file pic).
Image: Lynn Hey
Cian O'Connor aboard Good Luck (file pic).
Cian O'Connor aboard Good Luck (file pic).
Image: Lynn Hey

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland on Friday as they narrowly missed out on sealing a Tokyo 2020 Olympics spot at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina.

The outlook was promising after they came sixth to qualify for the final on Thursday.

With 10 teams competing in today’s event, a top-six finish would be enough to secure an Olympic spot.

However, it was a frustrating day for Rodrigo Pessoa’s team, as they narrowly missed out with a seventh place finish.

First up was Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z, who finished with nine faults.  Shane Breen and Ipswich Van De Wolfsakker followed that up with just four faults as Ireland remained in sixth at the final’s midway point.

Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu then finished with four faults, which saw the Irish team slip to eighth overall.

Cian O’Connor and Good Deal, who had rescued the team with an impressive display on Thursday, could not replicate that feat, as their finish of one fence down and four faults was only good enough to secure seventh spot with an overall score of 39.12.

Despite this setback, Ireland still have two further chances to qualify for the 2020 Olympics — at European Championships and the FEI Nations Cup final, which both take place next year.

USA claimed gold on Friday, with Sweden and Germany taking silver and bronze respectively.

Meanwhile, Cian O’Connor is still in with a chance of claiming an individual World Championship medal. Along with Good Luck, he is currently sixth on a score of 6.69 ahead of Sunday’s climax.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    'Wow, that's a crisis!': Klopp laughs off Salah's lack of goals
    Stress from drink-driving charge may have led to Lloris injury – Pochettino
    IRELAND
    Disappointment for Ireland as they miss out on chance to seal Tokyo 2020 Olympics spot
    Disappointment for Ireland as they miss out on chance to seal Tokyo 2020 Olympics spot
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Famine film Black 47 has made over €1 million at the Irish box office
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Relaxed Pochettino not risking Alli return amid Spurs slump

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie