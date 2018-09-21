Cian O'Connor inspires Ireland to world show jumping final

Cian O'Connor, aboard Good Luck, celebrates a clear round in the team and individual jumping championships,

Cian O'Connor, aboard Good Luck, celebrates a clear round in the team and individual jumping championships,

CIAN O’CONNOR PUT in an impressive display as Ireland qualified for the world show jumping final in North Carolina, USA, on Thursday.

Needing a top-10 finish to avoid exiting the competition, Ireland finished sixth overall out of 25 teams.

Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z initially finished with two fences down and a time fault.

Next up was Shane Breen and Ipswich Van De Wolfsakker, who produced a total of 14 faults, before the Irish team looked in serious trouble, as Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu ended up with eight faults overall.

However, a subsequent sterling performance from Cian O’Connor and Good Luck, who jumped a clear round, ultimately ensured the team’s comfortable progression to the final with a score of 27.12.

**BREAKING** Ireland sponsored by Devenish & The Underwriting Exchange have finished in 6th place after today's 2nd round of jumping at WEG @tryon2018 in USA putting them safely among the top 10 teams who will go forward to final rd to decide team medals & Olympic qual#Equiline. pic.twitter.com/50dWIGqDnI — Team IRL Equestrian (@TeamIRLEq) September 20, 2018

Switzerland are the current leaders on 11.64 followed by hosts USA (12.59) and third-place Germany (18.09).

Friday’s final begins at 6.30pm Irish time, with the top-six teams earning an automatic spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

World Equestrian Games Individual Standings

Cian O'Connor and Good Luck are in a very strong position individually in 5th place. Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z lie in 33rd. Paul O'Shea and Skara Glen's Machu Picchu are in 49th with Shane Breen and Ipswich Van De Wolfsakker in 72nd pic.twitter.com/AGDf7kbk5P — Team IRL Equestrian (@TeamIRLEq) September 20, 2018

O’Connor and his horse are also in a strong position individually, as they sit fifth overall.

