Roscommon hammer Louth while 14-man Clare enjoy win over Down

Division 2

ROSCOMMON ENJOYED A 1-21 to 0-12 victory against Louth to remain in the promotion race in the second tier.

Roscommon led by four points at half-time and Diarmuid Murtagh’s 48th minute goal left them in control of this contest.

After four defeats in four, Louth look set for an immediate return to Division 3.

Meanwhile, Clare were 1-12 to 1-10 winners over Down in Pairc Esler this afternoon.

Down were left to rue 15 wides in a game where Clare were reduced to 14 men in the 54th minute with the dismissal of Ciaran Russell.

The Banner led by 1-9 to 1-5 at half-time and scored just three points in the second-half, but it was enough to seal the victory.

Division 3

Armagh remain the pace-setters in Division 3 after they defeated Offaly by 1-15 to 1-9 in O’Connor Park earlier today.

Ethan Rafferty scored 0-3 for Armagh, while Gregory McCabe netted the goal in the first-half. Armagh led by six at half-time and with three U20s in their defence, they held firm against the breeze in the second-half.

Longford enjoyed a 1-12 to 0-9 victory against Wexford as they returned to winning ways in the third tier. Robbie Smyth fire in the game’s only goal shortly after half-time and then Wexford lost Daithi Waters to a red card in the 51st minute for striking Connor Berry.

Elsewhere, Westmeath ran out 0-20 to 0-14 winners over Sligo in Cusack Park. Colin Kelly’s side had John Heslin (0-8), Ger Egan (0-4) and Kieran Martin (0-3) all in good scoring form during the six-point victory.

Division 4

Laois sit on top of Division 4 after a 1-16 to 0-10 defeat of Wicklow handed them their fourth win in four games.

Gary Walsh top-scored for the hosts with 1-3, while veteran Ross Munnelly dispatched 0-6 during the win.

Leitrim enjoyed a 2-18 to 1-9 win over Limerick, while London went down to Antrim by 0-17 to 0-13.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!