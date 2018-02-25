Limerick book promotion decider, while Offaly gain second win of campaign

Offaly 1-21
Laois 1-16
OFFALY WERE FIVE-point winners over Laois in O’Connor Park this afternoon as they picked up their second league win of the campaign.
Shane Dooley bagged 0-10 for the Faithful, including seven placed balls, while Joe Bergin dispatched 1-4 from play.
Offaly led by 0-11 to 1-7 at the interval after playing into a strong wind, with Paddy Purcell hitting the net for Laois in the opening half.
The home side scored 1-8 in the 15 minutes after half-time to effectively seal the win and they held firm late on.
Limerick 3-21
Antrim 0-13
Limerick set-up a promotion showdown with Galway in the final league game after a facile win over Antrim in Cushendall.
The Shannonsiders continued their good form this spring, consigning Antrim to a relegation play-off against either Dublin or Laois.
Aaron Gillane bagged 1-5, Graeme Mulcahy hit 1-2, while Diarmaid Byrnes and David Reidy scored 0-4 apiece during the victory.
