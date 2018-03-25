Big win for Meath moves them closer to safety as Clare finish on a high

A POWERFUL FOUR-GOAL performance has moved Meath one step closer to safety in Division 2 of the National Football League as they hammered Down 4-14 to 1-14 at Pairc Tailteann this afternoon.

Andy McEntee’s side recorded just their second win of the campaign in emphatic fashion thanks to goals from Graham Reilly, Padraig McKeever, Donal Lenihan and Sean Tobin.

Two points moves Meath ahead of Down into sixth in the Division 2 standings with one round of games remaining for both counties.

The hosts got off to a perfect start when Lenihan fired home from the spot and Meath added a second goal shortly after when Reilly, who finished with 1-2, palmed into the net after fine work from Cillian O’Sullivan.

Down’s hopes received a further setback when Kevin McKernan was shown a black card just before the interval and after taking a 2-7 to 0-8 lead into the break, Meath pulled further clear during an entertaining second period.

McKeever sealed the win with 10 minutes remaining and although Anthony Doherty struck at the other end for the visitors, substitute Tobin produced the coup de grace.

Meanwhile, Clare rounded off their campaign with a straight-forward victory over winless, and already relegated, Louth in Ennis.

Kieran Malone, Jamie Malone and Keelan Sexton all found the net for the hosts as they eased to a 3-12 to 1-11 victory.

Louth face Meath next weekend while Down host Tipperary in the final fixtures of the season.

